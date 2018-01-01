Man, 20, arrested after responding to Grindr ad of boy, 14

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 20-year-old man who responded to a Grindr ad posted by a 14-year-old is facing charges for third-degree criminal sexual conduct and solicitation of a child through electronic communication.

Police say a boy, 14, created a profile on the dating site and the Efram Ciavarelli, 20, responded and went to the residence and had sexual relations.

It was interrupted by two younger juveniles who saw a strange vehicle in the driveway. The juveniles grabbed a knife, went downstairs and found a naked older male in the bedroom, according to police.

Ciavarelli, who told authorities he thought the person he was meeting was over 16, was located near his residence in the 1700 block of 41st St. NW.