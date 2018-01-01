wx_icon Mason City 11°

Man, 18, arrested in connection to Coldstone Creamery robbery

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of two men allegedly involved in this week’s ColdStone Creamery robbery has been arrested.
Rochester police say 18-year-old Heshawn Howell, of Rochester, has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery of two employees Monday night when the store was about to close.
Howell was taken into custody at 1958 8 ½ St. SE, Apartment D on Tuesday morning.
Police are still working to identify the second suspect.

