Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A former fugitive being held in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center is in trouble again, this time for allegedly punching a detention deputy in the face after requesting a pillow.Majed Ijong has been charged with felony assault on a correctional employee after the Feb. 26 incident.Authorities say a 56-year-old employee came to bring Ijong a pillow and punched them, forcing the deputy to get six stitches. The employee will have a permanent scar on his outer lip, authorities say.Ijong has been transferred to Anoka by the court for a different reason.