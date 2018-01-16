Mall walking in the winter

MASON CITY, Iowa - Instead of going to the gym, some people just head to the mall to get their laps in.

Willowbrook Mall sees mall walkers daily during the winter months.

"I like doing it because when it's too hot, too cold, too windy or too rainy, it's a great place to walk," Stacey Wood, a mall walker, said.

Those with Willowbrook even encourage mall walkers, as they have a map of the mall entitled "The Fitness Mile."

Wood said there's a sense of community at the mall with many different people walking.

"Morning, noon, night we see people in here walking," Wood said. "A lot of different area agencies will bring in special needs people to walk so that they get some exercise too and it's fun to see all the different people that come and different people to talk to."

Wood said the mall is a safe space to walk with it being indoors and carpeted.