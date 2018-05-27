Making the road safe for drivers and motorcyclists: 'It's a two-way street for all of us out there'

KIMT NEWS 3 - The holiday weekend is resulting in several accidents involving motorcycles in places like Cerro Gordo County, Freeborn County, and Mower County, which resulted in a fatality.

Memorial Day is the start of the "100 Deadliest Days" on Minnesota's roads, which lasts through Labor Day.

The warmer weather means more motorcycles on the road, and more opportunity for accidents.

Those who sell motorcycles are urging riders to get the right safety equipment like gloves, a jacket, and a helmet.

Jeff Woods works at Cycle City and said your helmet should be fitted to you, and fit fairly snug.

"Some people believe that the helmet's going to obscure their vision, and it really does not do that," Woods said, "and some people just want the freedom, it feels more free but a helmet is definitely Cycle City's recommendation."

Woods also wants to remind people it's a two-way street, and everyone needs to watch out for each other on the road.

"It would seem that they [motorcycles] are harder to see than a car," Woods said, "so keep an eye out for them and that would help a lot. Motorcyclists, be aware that the cars are not looking for you."