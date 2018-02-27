Making a more dementia-friendly community: ‘There's more to a person than their dementia’

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Library is hosting information sessions for people living with dementia, caregivers of people with dementia, and for anyone in the community.

Lynne Hemann is leading the discussions. She works closely with the cause after feeling the disease’s impact when caring for her mother with dementia for 10 years.

“I helped my dad take care of her, she passed in July. I learned a lot through that experience and I want to help others dealing with this disease,” she said.

The one-hour information session helps people learn more about dementia, it’s impact on families, and how to make a difference in the lives of people living with dementia.

“There’s more to a person than their dementia, and you can still live a quality life with dementia,” Hemann said

She said towards the end of her mom’s life, her mom couldn’t remember her, but could still experience happiness and joy.

Hemann said having people be aware of dementia is important as she believes it is going to become more common in the community as the baby boomers age.

“So we are an aging population and I think we're going to see more and more people living in the community with this,” she said.

After the information session, Hemann asks people to take a small pledge to make the community more dementia-friendly.

“Staying in contact with the family that you know that is living with dementia, being more patient, talking about it with more people,” she suggested.

Two more information sessions will be held at the library in Spring.



Wednesday, March 28, 4:30PM-5:30PM Monday, April 23, 1-:30AM-11:30AM.

The sessions are free and open to everyone.