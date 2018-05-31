Major changes coming to interchange of Hwy 63 and I-90

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – The interchange of Highway 63 and Interstate 90 isn’t the safest traffic area around.

In its current design, cars getting off of I-90 West have to cross lanes of traffic to get going on Hwy 63 North. Drivers going southbound on Hwy 63 also have to cross traffic to get onto I-90 West.

Duane and April Schumann live down the street from the interchange.

“Now, the traffic backs up,” Duane said. “There are way too many accidents up there.”

The traffic and poor design of the area affects commuters, trucker, and nearby residents.

“It’s frustrating even for people that live in the area,” April said.

Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to make the area safer. Starting in 2020, the two bridges over I-90 will be replaced, and ramps will be added and adjusted.

The construction is expected to cost about $15.3 million dollars and take about two years.

“For commuters, that’s going to be a huge headache…but it needs to be done.” Duane said. “It needs to be done sooner rather than later.”

“You can't just let it go without fixing it,” April added. ”And the fix is going to take time but if you have surgery that takes time to heal from that too. So people just have to be patient and think about what's going to happen in the future.”

The Schumanns said the project is worth the multi-million dollar price.

“Oh yes, very much so. If nothing else safety. Safety is the key thing here…What's one human life worth? If they can prevent an accident it needs to be done,” Duane said.

People with questions or comments are encouraged to come to MnDot’s open house about the project on Thursday May 31.

"MnDOT is focused on engaging the public and all who use our transportation system earlier, which gives people an awareness and allows them to offer insights, but also prepare both for construction and the improvements that follow it,” Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said via email.

The open house will be from 4-6pm at the Stewartville Civic Center.