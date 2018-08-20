Clear

Major Rochester drug dealer pleads guilty

Terrance Burkhalter Terrance Burkhalter

He was arrested in connection with discovery of 19 pounds of pot and a pound of cocaine.

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 11:12 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of being a significant player in the Rochester drug trade is pleading guilty.

Terrance David Burkhalter, 44 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to 1st degree sale of drugs and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

He was arrested in April after Rochester police searched homes in the 2300 block of Marion Road and the 500 block of 36th Street SW. Officers said they found at the 36th Street address 19.25 pounds of marijuana, over a pound of cocaine, more than 400 oxycodone pills, nearly two ounces of heroin, 10 grams of marijuana wax, a loaded handgun, and cash. Police say they suspect the drugs were shipped from California.

Burkhalter’s sentencing is set for September 17. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $1.5 million bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Soaking rains return on Monday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Community Events