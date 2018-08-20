Major Rochester drug dealer pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of being a significant player in the Rochester drug trade is pleading guilty.
Terrance David Burkhalter, 44 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to 1st degree sale of drugs and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
He was arrested in April after Rochester police searched homes in the 2300 block of Marion Road and the 500 block of 36th Street SW. Officers said they found at the 36th Street address 19.25 pounds of marijuana, over a pound of cocaine, more than 400 oxycodone pills, nearly two ounces of heroin, 10 grams of marijuana wax, a loaded handgun, and cash. Police say they suspect the drugs were shipped from California.
Burkhalter’s sentencing is set for September 17. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $1.5 million bond.
