Madison County bridge fire defendant faces new arson case

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — An arson charge has been filed in a new case against an 18-year-old who pleaded guilty in a fire at the Madison County covered bridge featured on the cover of the novel "The Bridges of Madison County."
Authorities have not released information about the Polk County case against Alexander Hoff. His attorney in the Madison County case didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.
Hoff is scheduled to be sentenced June 1 for the April 2017 bridge fire. He's pleaded guilty to arson and criminal mischief.
Two other people involved already have been sentenced to five years of probation. They are Joel Davis and Alivia Bergmann.
The bridge near Winterset also was featured in the 1995 movie adaptation of "The Bridges of Madison County."
