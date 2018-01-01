MUST WATCH: North Union reaches state tournament thanks to incredible finish

Scroll for more content...

With a trip to the state tournament on the line and a defending champion, Hull Western Christian, as the opponent, the North Union girls basketball team turned in one of the most memorable finishes of the season Wednesday night with an unbelieve buzzer-beater by senior Hallie Reese.The off-balance banked-in shot vaulted North Union to the state tournament.You can see the final possession and the reaction below. We promise it’s worth your time.