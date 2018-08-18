Update: Name released of Kossuth County woman injured in crash south of Albert Lea

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – A Kossuth County woman was involved in an accident when a vehicle she was driving blew a tire and rolled Wednesday morning on Interstate-35.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the Dodge Caravan was northbound on I-35 when it blew a tire, lost control and rolled through the median onto the southbound lane around 8:26 a.m.

Karen Black, 57, of Algona, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to the Albert Lea hospital.

The accident happened south of Albert Lea.