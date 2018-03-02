MNLARS is asking for 10 million dollars to fix system

Scroll for more content...

KASSON, Minn.- Minnesota state IT commissioner told lawmakers that if they don’t get the money, critical workers could get laid off. They’ll need 10 million dollars to fix the systems issues.MNLARS deals with vehicle titles and registrations. In 2017, MNLARS replaced it’s 30-year system. Ever since then, the new system has glitches that has made Cassandra Riley’s job at Kasson Licensing company more difficult.“We’re having to do at least 50-60 percent more work that the state would normally have to do and we’re not being compensated for it.”Riley also adds that it takes months to get a simple car title or license transfer.“It’s so broken” said Riley.Riley said that MNLARS can’t continue to operate like this.“The system needs to be fixed, so they have to have the money. There’s no other way around it.”The 10 million dollars MNLARS is asking will go towards a down payment. In total they will need 43 million to fix the systems issues.