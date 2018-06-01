Clear

MNDOT hosts open house

The project will span over several years.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 12:55 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox
STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Transportation hosted an open house to inform the residents of a upcoming construction.
The construction is an improvement project in Stewartville.
The project will rebuild ramps and bridges on Highway 63 and I-90.
It’s slated to begin in 2020, which gives two years for farmer Roger Mestad time to come up with an alternate route.
He tells KIMT that he drives his semi trailer on Highway 63 and I-90 and the lane changes get confusing.
“I’m surprise no one got killed.”
The project will work on safety and capacity improvements, something Mestad is ready to see.
“It’s going to suck but this is needed.”
The project is expected to cost $15.3 million and will happen from Spring 2020 through Fall 2021.

