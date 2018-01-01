Minnesota priest arrested on accusations of sexual misconduct

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A priest who serves in the Diocese of St. Cloud has been arrested on accusations of sexual misconduct.

The Rev. Anthony Oelrich is jailed in Steans County Wednesday and is scheduled for a court appearance on allegations of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A statement from Bishop Donald Kettler says the investigation into the sexual misconduct involves an adult woman.

It was not immediately clear if Oelrich has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. A phone message was left at Christ Church Newman Center, where Oelrich is pastor. Kettler placed Oelrich on administrative leave and suspended him from acting as a priest pending the outcome of his case.

Oelrich has also served at Sacred Heart Parish in Sauk Rapids and the Cathedral of St. Mary in St. Cloud.