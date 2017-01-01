MN Prep Girls Hockey Poll

Prep Girls Hockey Poll By The Associated Press

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Class AA

1. Blake (8)

2. Centennial (2)

3. Edina

4. Hill-Murray

5. Blaine

6. Andover

7. Minnetonka

8. Forest Lake

9. Maple Grove

10. Brainerd-Little Falls

11. White Bear Lake

12. Eden Prairie

13. Elk River-Zimmerman

14. Eagan

15. Wayzata

16. Cretin-Derham Hall

17. Roseau

18. Grand Rapids-Greenway

19. Lakeville South

20. Farmington

Receiving votes: St. Francis-North Branch, Lakeville North.

CLASS A

1. Warroad (10)

2. Thief River Falls

3. Red Wing

4. Alexandria

5. Breck

6. East Grand Forks

7. South St. Paul

8. St. Paul United

9. Duluth Marshall

10. Proctor-Hermantown

11. Delano-Rockford

12. New Ulm

13. Hibbing-Chisholm

14. Totino-Grace

15. Orono

16. Rochester Lourdes

17. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

18. Fergus Falls

19. Hutchinson

20. Mahtomedi

Receiving votes: River Lakes, Moose Lake, Mound Westonka, Princeton.