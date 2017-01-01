wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea -2°

wx_icon Austin -2°

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester -4°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

MN Prep Girls Hockey Poll

Rankings were released Tuesday.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2017 3:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2017 3:58 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore

Prep Girls Hockey Poll By The Associated Press

Scroll for more content...

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Class AA
1. Blake (8)
2. Centennial (2)
3. Edina
4. Hill-Murray
5. Blaine
6. Andover
7. Minnetonka
8. Forest Lake
9. Maple Grove
10. Brainerd-Little Falls
11. White Bear Lake
12. Eden Prairie
13. Elk River-Zimmerman
14. Eagan
15. Wayzata
16. Cretin-Derham Hall
17. Roseau
18. Grand Rapids-Greenway
19. Lakeville South
20. Farmington
Receiving votes: St. Francis-North Branch, Lakeville North.

CLASS A
1. Warroad (10)
2. Thief River Falls
3. Red Wing
4. Alexandria
5. Breck
6. East Grand Forks
7. South St. Paul
8. St. Paul United
9. Duluth Marshall
10. Proctor-Hermantown
11. Delano-Rockford
12. New Ulm
13. Hibbing-Chisholm
14. Totino-Grace
15. Orono
16. Rochester Lourdes
17. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
18. Fergus Falls
19. Hutchinson
20. Mahtomedi
Receiving votes: River Lakes, Moose Lake, Mound Westonka, Princeton.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events