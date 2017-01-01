MN Prep Girls Hockey Poll

Prep Girls Hockey Poll By The Associated Press
The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Class AA
1. Blake (8)
2. Centennial (2)
3. Edina
4. Hill-Murray
5. Blaine
6. Andover
7. Minnetonka
8. Forest Lake
9. Maple Grove
10. Brainerd-Little Falls
11. White Bear Lake
12. Eden Prairie
13. Elk River-Zimmerman
14. Eagan
15. Wayzata
16. Cretin-Derham Hall
17. Roseau
18. Grand Rapids-Greenway
19. Lakeville South
20. Farmington
Receiving votes: St. Francis-North Branch, Lakeville North.
CLASS A
1. Warroad (10)
2. Thief River Falls
3. Red Wing
4. Alexandria
5. Breck
6. East Grand Forks
7. South St. Paul
8. St. Paul United
9. Duluth Marshall
10. Proctor-Hermantown
11. Delano-Rockford
12. New Ulm
13. Hibbing-Chisholm
14. Totino-Grace
15. Orono
16. Rochester Lourdes
17. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
18. Fergus Falls
19. Hutchinson
20. Mahtomedi
Receiving votes: River Lakes, Moose Lake, Mound Westonka, Princeton.