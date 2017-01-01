MN Prep Boys Hockey Poll

Prep Boys Hockey Poll By The Associated Press
The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Class AA
1. Edina (10)
2. Minnetonka
3. St. Thomas Academy
4. Duluth East
5. Centennial
6. White Bear Lake
7. Holy Family Catholic
8. Moorhead
9. Cretin-Derham Hall
10. Wayzata
11. Eden Prairie
12. Duluth Marshall
13. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
14. Stillwater Area
15. Elk River/Zimmerman
16. Maple Grove
17. St. Michael-Albertville
18. Eastview
19. Lakeville North
20. Andover
Receiving votes: Brainerd, Eagan, Blaine, Hill-Murray, Lakeville South.
Class A
1. Mahtomedi (10)
2. Hermantown
3. Greenway
4. East Grand Forks
5. Orono
6. St. Cloud Cathedral
7. Breck
8. Sartell-St. Stephen
9. Mound Westonka
10. Delano
11. Alexandria
12. Virginia/Mt. Iron-Buhl
13. Monticello
14. Minneapolis
15. Northfield
16. Crookston
17. Luverne
18. Totino-Grace
19. Rochester Lourdes
20. St. Paul Johnson
Receiving votes: Lake of the Woods, North Branch, St. Paul Academy, Warroad, Albert Lea, Little Falls, Providence Academy, Minnehaha Academy.