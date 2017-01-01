MN Prep Boys Hockey Poll

Prep Boys Hockey Poll By The Associated Press

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Class AA

1. Edina (10)

2. Minnetonka

3. St. Thomas Academy

4. Duluth East

5. Centennial

6. White Bear Lake

7. Holy Family Catholic

8. Moorhead

9. Cretin-Derham Hall

10. Wayzata

11. Eden Prairie

12. Duluth Marshall

13. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

14. Stillwater Area

15. Elk River/Zimmerman

16. Maple Grove

17. St. Michael-Albertville

18. Eastview

19. Lakeville North

20. Andover

Receiving votes: Brainerd, Eagan, Blaine, Hill-Murray, Lakeville South.

Class A

1. Mahtomedi (10)

2. Hermantown

3. Greenway

4. East Grand Forks

5. Orono

6. St. Cloud Cathedral

7. Breck

8. Sartell-St. Stephen

9. Mound Westonka

10. Delano

11. Alexandria

12. Virginia/Mt. Iron-Buhl

13. Monticello

14. Minneapolis

15. Northfield

16. Crookston

17. Luverne

18. Totino-Grace

19. Rochester Lourdes

20. St. Paul Johnson

Receiving votes: Lake of the Woods, North Branch, St. Paul Academy, Warroad, Albert Lea, Little Falls, Providence Academy, Minnehaha Academy.