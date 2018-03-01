MN National Guard called out to assist motorists stuck in the snow

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The National Guard has been called out to assist stranded drivers in Freeborn and 18 other counties.

Governor Mark Dayton signed an emergency order Monday after the Steele County Sheriff’s Office requested the use of the Owatonna armory to shelter stranded motorists. The Minnesota National Guard will also respond with emergency relief until the end of the winter storm.

The Order also directs the National Guard to provide assistance in Freeborn, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, McLeod, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan counties as needed.

