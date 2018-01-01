MN HS Individual Sectional Wrestling Results



Section 1AA Tournament Results

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Maxwell Petersen of Byron

2nd Place - Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville

3rd Place - Erwin Strelow of Cannon Falls

4th Place - Mason West of Lake City

5th Place - Garrett Olson of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

6th Place - Joey Schreier of La Crescent

8th Place - Colton Zwiefel of St. Thomas Academy

8th Place - Peyton Spychalla of Simley

1st Place Match

Maxwell Petersen (Byron) 41-2, 8th. over Logan Vaughan (Kasson-Mantorville) 34-8, 8th. (Dec 4-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Logan Vaughan (Kasson-Mantorville) 34-8, 8th. over Erwin Strelow (Cannon Falls) 34-4, Jr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Erwin Strelow (Cannon Falls) 34-4, Jr. over Mason West (Lake City) 26-12, So. (Fall 1:21)

5th Place Match

Garrett Olson (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 24-18, Fr. over Joey Schreier (La Crescent) 24-15, 8th. (Dec 5-0)

7th Place Match

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jared Johnson of Kasson-Mantorville

2nd Place - Cooper Peterson of Cannon Falls

3rd Place - Zac Miller of Simley

4th Place - Talon Freerksen of Byron

5th Place - Ty Smidt of Stewartville

6th Place - Bryce Duffy of La Crescent

8th Place - Nick Miller of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

8th Place - Nash Nelson of Lake City

1st Place Match

Jared Johnson (Kasson-Mantorville) 39-3, Sr. over Zac Miller (Simley) 32-12, Sr. (MD 9-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Cooper Peterson (Cannon Falls) 28-11, So. over Zac Miller (Simley) 32-12, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

Cooper Peterson (Cannon Falls) 28-11, So. over Talon Freerksen (Byron) 16-15, So. (Fall 3:06)

5th Place Match

Ty Smidt (Stewartville) 25-16, Jr. over Bryce Duffy (La Crescent) 10-7, So. (Fall 1:18)

7th Place Match

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mitchel Petersen of Byron

2nd Place - Robby Horsman of Kasson-Mantorville

3rd Place - Tyler Laures of Stewartville

4th Place - Isaiah Douglas of Pine Island

5th Place - Joey Kozlowski of Lake City

6th Place - Ruben Saldivar of Simley

7th Place - Kael Lamb of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

1st Place Match

Mitchel Petersen (Byron) 38-2, So. over Robby Horsman (Kasson-Mantorville) 35-8, Jr. (Dec 12-6)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Robby Horsman (Kasson-Mantorville) 35-8, Jr. over Tyler Laures (Stewartville) 26-11, Sr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Laures (Stewartville) 26-11, Sr. over Isaiah Douglas (Pine Island) 20-14, Sr. (Dec 8-3)

5th Place Match

Joey Kozlowski (Lake City) 16-19, Fr. over Ruben Saldivar (Simley) 3-4, 8th. (Dec 9-4)

7th Place Match

Kael Lamb (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 6-17, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tanner Frank of Lake City

2nd Place - Cael Berg of Simley

3rd Place - Cael Marx of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

4th Place - Blake Carr of Stewartville

5th Place - Matthew Harfmann of Kasson-Mantorville

6th Place - Dan Krier of Pine Island

8th Place - Levi Anderson of Cannon Falls

8th Place - Sam Nguyen of St. Thomas Academy

1st Place Match

Tanner Frank (Lake City) 28-6, Sr. over Cael Berg (Simley) 35-14, Fr. (Dec 6-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Cael Berg (Simley) 35-14, Fr. over Cael Marx (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 37-11, Fr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Cael Marx (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 37-11, Fr. over Blake Carr (Stewartville) 23-15, Fr. (MD 11-0)

5th Place Match

Matthew Harfmann (Kasson-Mantorville) 24-9, Jr. over Dan Krier (Pine Island) 24-15, So. (TF-1.5 3:47 (15-0))

7th Place Match

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jake Gliva of Simley

2nd Place - Tanner Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville

3rd Place - Dawson Fallon of Pine Island

4th Place - Cooper Hofschulte of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

5th Place - Luke Skifton of Lake City

6th Place - Jacob Draxler of St. Thomas Academy

8th Place - Sam Ludden of Cannon Falls

8th Place - Will Laures of Stewartville

1st Place Match

Jake Gliva (Simley) 44-6, Sr. over Tanner Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 30-12, So. (TF-1.5 5:37 (24-9))

2nd Place Wrestleback

Tanner Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 30-12, So. over Dawson Fallon (Pine Island) 29-9, Jr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Dawson Fallon (Pine Island) 29-9, Jr. over Cooper Hofschulte (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 23-24, Fr. (MD 10-0)

5th Place Match

Luke Skifton (Lake City) 18-18, Fr. over Jacob Draxler (St. Thomas Academy) 20-21, Fr. (Fall 4:50)

7th Place Match

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bennett Berge of Kasson-Mantorville

2nd Place - Antonio Everett of Simley

3rd Place - Lafe Aarsvold of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

4th Place - Evan Goplen of Pine Island

5th Place - Keegan Zelinske of Stewartville

6th Place - Harold Schumacher of Lake City

8th Place - Chris Modrak of Cannon Falls

8th Place - Tyson Dean of Byron

1st Place Match

Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville) 35-8, 8th. over Antonio Everett (Simley) 29-17, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Antonio Everett (Simley) 29-17, Jr. over Lafe Aarsvold (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 8-14, Jr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Lafe Aarsvold (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 8-14, Jr. over Evan Goplen (Pine Island) 23-12, Sr. (Dec 12-5)

5th Place Match

Keegan Zelinske (Stewartville) 11-17, Fr. over Harold Schumacher (Lake City) 10-18, So. (Fall 0:59)

7th Place Match

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nolan Wanzek of Simley

2nd Place - Joe Stucky of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

3rd Place - Peter Fitterer of Cannon Falls

4th Place - Derek Meincke of Lake City

5th Place - Nic VanOort of Kasson-Mantorville

6th Place - Dylan Worrel of La Crescent

8th Place - Hudson Dyke of Stewartville

8th Place - Mason Pike of Pine Island

1st Place Match

Nolan Wanzek (Simley) 33-11, So. over Joe Stucky (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 33-14, So. (Dec 5-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Joe Stucky (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 33-14, So. over Peter Fitterer (Cannon Falls) 28-11, Jr. (Fall 3:11)

3rd Place Match

Peter Fitterer (Cannon Falls) 28-11, Jr. over Derek Meincke (Lake City) 22-15, So. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Nic VanOort (Kasson-Mantorville) 20-16, Jr. over Dylan Worrel (La Crescent) 19-17, Jr. (MD 9-1)

7th Place Match

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Quayin Short of Simley

2nd Place - Carter Marx of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

3rd Place - Christian Sackett of Stewartville

4th Place - Ty Mallicoat of La Crescent

5th Place - Broghen Kunz of Pine Island

6th Place - Thomas Frank of Lake City

8th Place - Jacob Keller of Kasson-Mantorville

8th Place - Donald French of Byron

1st Place Match

Quayin Short (Simley) 40-11, Fr. over Carter Marx (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 40-7, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Carter Marx (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 40-7, Jr. over Christian Sackett (Stewartville) 11-27, 8th. (TF-1.5 4:27 (20-4))

3rd Place Match

Christian Sackett (Stewartville) 11-27, 8th. over Ty Mallicoat (La Crescent) 16-15, Jr. (SV-1 7-5)

5th Place Match

Broghen Kunz (Pine Island) 20-15, Sr. over Thomas Frank (Lake City) 19-17, So. (Dec 6-5)

7th Place Match

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dalton Andrist of Kasson-Mantorville

2nd Place - Jacob Hageman of Simley

3rd Place - Ethan Meyer of Stewartville

4th Place - Elliot Mahn of Lake City

5th Place - Alex Rahman of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

6th Place - Steven Holmquist of St. Thomas Academy

7th Place - Kyle Cloutier of Byron

1st Place Match

Dalton Andrist (Kasson-Mantorville) 29-7, Jr. over Jacob Hageman (Simley) 29-12, Jr. (Dec 2-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jacob Hageman (Simley) 29-12, Jr. over Ethan Meyer (Stewartville) 17-16, Jr. (Fall 5:16)

3rd Place Match

Ethan Meyer (Stewartville) 17-16, Jr. over Elliot Mahn (Lake City) 10-21, Sr. (Fall 0:41)

5th Place Match

Alex Rahman (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 12-21, Fr. over Steven Holmquist (St. Thomas Academy) 15-25, Fr. (Fall 2:59)

7th Place Match

Kyle Cloutier (Byron) 2-12, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hayden Strain of Cannon Falls

2nd Place - Ethan Shea of Kasson-Mantorville

3rd Place - Bennett Tabor of Simley

4th Place - Austin Rother of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

5th Place - Colton Jorgenson of La Crescent

6th Place - Max Balow of Lake City

8th Place - Kyle Stahler of Byron

8th Place - Caden King of Stewartville

1st Place Match

Hayden Strain (Cannon Falls) 30-4, Sr. over Ethan Shea (Kasson-Mantorville) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Ethan Shea (Kasson-Mantorville) 32-10, Sr. over Bennett Tabor (Simley) 23-15, Fr. (MD 12-0)

3rd Place Match

Bennett Tabor (Simley) 23-15, Fr. over Austin Rother (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 31-9, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

Colton Jorgenson (La Crescent) 20-8, Jr. over Max Balow (Lake City) 14-17, 8th. (Fall 4:36)

7th Place Match

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Patrick Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville

2nd Place - Dustin Dittrich of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

3rd Place - Phil Skeps of St. Thomas Academy

4th Place - Freddy Rivera of Simley

5th Place - Clayton Jorgenson of La Crescent

6th Place - Derek Woltman of Stewartville

8th Place - Henry Johnson of Cannon Falls

8th Place - Brayden Burkhalter of Pine Island

1st Place Match

Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) 23-0, So. over Dustin Dittrich (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 35-5, Jr. (MD 19-7)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Dustin Dittrich (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 35-5, Jr. over Phil Skeps (St. Thomas Academy) 10-2, Jr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Phil Skeps (St. Thomas Academy) 10-2, Jr. over Freddy Rivera (Simley) 24-20, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Clayton Jorgenson (La Crescent) 25-14, Jr. over Derek Woltman (Stewartville) 23-15, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

7th Place Match

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jim Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville

2nd Place - Riley Wingert of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

3rd Place - Thomas Litecky of St. Thomas Academy

4th Place - Shawn Curtis of Stewartville

5th Place - Esiquio Diaz of Simley

6th Place - Ivan Vargas of Lake City

8th Place - Tanner Simon of Pine Island

8th Place - Luke Lampat of Byron

1st Place Match

Jim Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 33-10, Sr. over Riley Wingert (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 29-8, So. (Fall 3:22)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Riley Wingert (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 29-8, So. over Thomas Litecky (St. Thomas Academy) 30-5, Sr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Thomas Litecky (St. Thomas Academy) 30-5, Sr. over Shawn Curtis (Stewartville) 24-13, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Esiquio Diaz (Simley) 5-4, Jr. over Ivan Vargas (Lake City) 22-13, Jr. (Fall 3:59)

7th Place Match

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Daniel Kerkvliet of Simley

2nd Place - Garsen Schorr of Kasson-Mantorville

3rd Place - Garrison Solliday of St. Thomas Academy

4th Place - Shad Curtis of Stewartville

5th Place - John Nieman of Byron

1st Place Match

Daniel Kerkvliet (Simley) 45-1, Jr. over Garsen Schorr (Kasson-Mantorville) 32-8, Jr. (TF-1.5 1:54 (19-4))

2nd Place Wrestleback

Garsen Schorr (Kasson-Mantorville) 32-8, Jr. over Garrison Solliday (St. Thomas Academy) 30-11, Fr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Garrison Solliday (St. Thomas Academy) 30-11, Fr. over Shad Curtis (Stewartville) 26-11, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

John Nieman (Byron) 5-20, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

7th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Zaiser of Simley

2nd Place - Brett Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville

3rd Place - Jimmy Lennon of St. Thomas Academy

4th Place - Logan Wingert of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

5th Place - Zach Bolyard of La Crescent

6th Place - Ryan Linde of Cannon Falls

8th Place - Hayden Presley of Stewartville

8th Place - Gabe Vargas of Lake City

1st Place Match

Luke Zaiser (Simley) 37-9, Sr. over Brett Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 20-13, Sr. (Fall 5:31)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Brett Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 20-13, Sr. over Jimmy Lennon (St. Thomas Academy) 28-4, Sr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Jimmy Lennon (St. Thomas Academy) 28-4, Sr. over Logan Wingert (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 26-17, So. (SV-1 9-7)

5th Place Match

Zach Bolyard (La Crescent) 20-10, Sr. over Ryan Linde (Cannon Falls) 21-17, So. (Dec 3-1)

7th Place Match

Section 1AAA Tournament Results

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryan Henningson of Winona-Winona Cotter

2nd Place - Blake West of Owatonna

3rd Place - Chase Murphy of Northfield

4th Place - Gavin Anderson of Farmington

5th Place - Cole Glazier of Albert Lea Area

6th Place - Aiden Tobin of Faribault

8th Place - Jacob Tapp of Austin

8th Place - Evan Hanson of Rochester John Marshall

1st Place Match

Ryan Henningson (Winona-Winona Cotter) 40-1, So. over Blake West (Owatonna) 43-3, Fr. (MD 15-3)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Blake West (Owatonna) 43-3, Fr. over Chase Murphy (Northfield) 33-12, Fr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Chase Murphy (Northfield) 33-12, Fr. over Gavin Anderson (Farmington) 21-18, Fr. (Fall 2:12)

5th Place Match

Cole Glazier (Albert Lea Area) 19-8, 7th. over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 23-17, 8th. (MD 10-2)

7th Place Match

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jake Messner of Northfield

2nd Place - Cameron Davis of Albert Lea Area

3rd Place - Gael Ramirez of Faribault

4th Place - Christian Swenson of Rochester Century

5th Place - Ian Macho of Rochester Mayo

6th Place - Logan Henningson of Winona-Winona Cotter

8th Place - Michael Bobo of Owatonna

8th Place - Tae Weber of Austin

1st Place Match

Jake Messner (Northfield) 35-10, 8th. over Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 25-9, 8th. (Dec 6-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 25-9, 8th. over Gael Ramirez (Faribault) 13-13, Fr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Gael Ramirez (Faribault) 13-13, Fr. over Christian Swenson (Rochester Century) 24-17, So. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Ian Macho (Rochester Mayo) 15-13, Jr. over Logan Henningson (Winona-Winona Cotter) 19-19, 7th. (Fall 1:03)

7th Place Match

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Drew Woodley of Northfield

2nd Place - Marshall Peters of Rochester Mayo

3rd Place - Kaden Nelson of Owatonna

4th Place - Aiden Austin of Rochester Century

5th Place - Aiden Han-Lindemyer of Farmington

6th Place - Zach Smith of Austin

8th Place - Carter Miller of Albert Lea Area

8th Place - Ben Zierdt of Rochester John Marshall

1st Place Match

Drew Woodley (Northfield) 42-4, So. over Marshall Peters (Rochester Mayo) 30-12, Fr. (MD 11-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Marshall Peters (Rochester Mayo) 30-12, Fr. over Kaden Nelson (Owatonna) 31-16, Fr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Kaden Nelson (Owatonna) 31-16, Fr. over Aiden Austin (Rochester Century) 20-15, Fr. (MD 12-0)

5th Place Match

Aiden Han-Lindemyer (Farmington) 4-3, 8th. over Zach Smith (Austin) 8-15, Fr. (Fall 0:45)

7th Place Match

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trayton Anderson of Farmington

2nd Place - Jake Johnsrud of Albert Lea Area

3rd Place - Landon Johnson of Owatonna

4th Place - Moo Thaw of Austin

5th Place - Darrin Kuyper of Northfield

6th Place - Garrett Pavelko of Rochester Century

8th Place - Jayden Engelken of Rochester Mayo

8th Place - Riley Stoltz of Faribault

1st Place Match

Trayton Anderson (Farmington) 35-4, Jr. over Jake Johnsrud (Albert Lea Area) 35-9, Sr. (MD 11-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jake Johnsrud (Albert Lea Area) 35-9, Sr. over Landon Johnson (Owatonna) 31-10, 8th. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Landon Johnson (Owatonna) 31-10, 8th. over Moo Thaw (Austin) 22-14, Sr. (Fall 3:12)

5th Place Match

Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 20-23, 8th. over Garrett Pavelko (Rochester Century) 27-15, So. (Fall 4:42)

7th Place Match

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Ignaszewski of Albert Lea Area

2nd Place - Luke Peterson of Farmington

3rd Place - Riley Becker of Owatonna

4th Place - Connor Higgins of Rochester John Marshall

5th Place - Todd Olson of Northfield

6th Place - Bryce Nolen of Faribault

8th Place - Zach Herber of Rochester Century

8th Place - Ethan Plonka of Rochester Mayo

1st Place Match

Gavin Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 33-8, Sr. over Luke Peterson (Farmington) 20-10, So. (Dec 2-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Luke Peterson (Farmington) 20-10, So. over Riley Becker (Owatonna) 29-15, Jr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Riley Becker (Owatonna) 29-15, Jr. over Connor Higgins (Rochester John Marshall) 31-8, So. (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match

Todd Olson (Northfield) 11-21, Fr. over Bryce Nolen (Faribault) 12-24, So. (Dec 6-2)

7th Place Match

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jack Vaselaar of Winona-Winona Cotter

2nd Place - Cain Van Ryn of Faribault

3rd Place - Cade Sheehan of Rochester Mayo

4th Place - Austin Hamel of Farmington

5th Place - Logan Donavan of Albert Lea Area

6th Place - Trevor Schroeder of Owatonna

8th Place - Tyler Bertschinger of Rochester John Marshall

8th Place - Paxton Pagel of Rochester Century

1st Place Match

Jack Vaselaar (Winona-Winona Cotter) 37-5, Sr. over Cain Van Ryn (Faribault) 23-12, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Cain Van Ryn (Faribault) 23-12, Sr. over Cade Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) 32-13, So. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Cade Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) 32-13, So. over Austin Hamel (Farmington) 22-17, Fr. (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match

Logan Donavan (Albert Lea Area) 14-6, Sr. over Trevor Schroeder (Owatonna) 7-12, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ethan Johnson of Northfield

2nd Place - Owen Pharo of Rochester Century

3rd Place - Jerez Autridge of Owatonna

4th Place - Josh Oathoudt of Faribault

5th Place - Tyler Harms of Albert Lea Area

6th Place - Aiden Wilson of Austin

8th Place - Nate Engel of Farmington

8th Place - Cale Collins of Rochester John Marshall

1st Place Match

Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 34-14, So. over Jerez Autridge (Owatonna) 24-21, So. (Dec 3-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Owen Pharo (Rochester Century) 19-24, So. over Jerez Autridge (Owatonna) 24-21, So. (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

Owen Pharo (Rochester Century) 19-24, So. over Josh Oathoudt (Faribault) 26-15, So. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Tyler Harms (Albert Lea Area) 11-12, Sr. over Aiden Wilson (Austin) 34-16, Sr. (Fall 2:50)

7th Place Match

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brody Nielsen of Albert Lea Area

2nd Place - Justin Higgins of Rochester John Marshall

3rd Place - Zac Janz of Farmington

4th Place - Kolby Olson of Northfield

5th Place - Cameron Roberts of Owatonna

6th Place - Josh Belden of Austin

8th Place - Riley Reistad of Faribault

8th Place - Ethan Smith of Rochester Mayo

1st Place Match

Brody Nielsen (Albert Lea Area) 39-5, Sr. over Zac Janz (Farmington) 19-20, Fr. (Fall 0:33)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Justin Higgins (Rochester John Marshall) 28-11, Jr. over Zac Janz (Farmington) 19-20, Fr. (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match

Justin Higgins (Rochester John Marshall) 28-11, Jr. over Kolby Olson (Northfield) 34-14, Jr. (Fall 2:10)

5th Place Match

Cameron Roberts (Owatonna) 22-22, Sr. over Josh Belden (Austin) 14-21, Jr. (Fall 1:51)

7th Place Match

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Peyton Robb of Owatonna

2nd Place - Trevor Pomeroy of Winona-Winona Cotter

3rd Place - Austin Underdahl of Faribault

4th Place - Luke Weierke of Farmington

5th Place - William Krueger of Rochester Mayo

6th Place - Levi Kermes of Albert Lea Area

8th Place - Jack Stanton of Northfield

8th Place - Casey Neumann of Rochester Century

1st Place Match

Peyton Robb (Owatonna) 44-0, Sr. over Trevor Pomeroy (Winona-Winona Cotter) 21-6, So. (Fall 1:17)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Trevor Pomeroy (Winona-Winona Cotter) 21-6, So. over Austin Underdahl (Faribault) 29-9, Jr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Austin Underdahl (Faribault) 29-9, Jr. over Luke Weierke (Farmington) 17-12, So. (Dec 10-3)

5th Place Match

William Krueger (Rochester Mayo) 32-15, Jr. over Levi Kermes (Albert Lea Area) 16-17, Sr. (Dec 18-16)

7th Place Match

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zach Glazier of Albert Lea Area

2nd Place - Parker Westphal of Owatonna

3rd Place - Dylan Lippert of Faribault

4th Place - Jack Holman of Northfield

5th Place - Kaden Igou of Austin

6th Place - Dylan Clark of Rochester Mayo

7th Place - Tommy Tankhamvang of Rochester Century

1st Place Match

Zach Glazier (Albert Lea Area) 41-1, Jr. over Parker Westphal (Owatonna) 27-13, Sr. (Fall 3:53)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Parker Westphal (Owatonna) 27-13, Sr. over Dylan Lippert (Faribault) 14-14, So. (Fall 1:20)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Lippert (Faribault) 14-14, So. over Jack Holman (Northfield) 6-14, So. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Kaden Igou (Austin) 23-22, Sr. over Dylan Clark (Rochester Mayo) 1-6, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

Tommy Tankhamvang (Rochester Century) 3-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cade King of Owatonna

2nd Place - MacAron Kukowski of Farmington

3rd Place - Josh Heyda of Faribault

4th Place - Spencer Indrelie of Albert Lea Area

5th Place - Quincy Hill of Rochester Mayo

6th Place - David Tonjum of Northfield

7th Place - Logan Carter of Rochester Century

1st Place Match

Cade King (Owatonna) 40-0, Jr. over MacAron Kukowski (Farmington) 13-7, So. (Fall 0:27)

2nd Place Wrestleback

MacAron Kukowski (Farmington) 13-7, So. over Josh Heyda (Faribault) 34-7, Jr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Josh Heyda (Faribault) 34-7, Jr. over Spencer Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) 21-14, Sr. (MD 10-0)

5th Place Match

Quincy Hill (Rochester Mayo) 14-13, Jr. over David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-19, So. (Dec 11-7)

7th Place Match

Logan Carter (Rochester Century) 4-7, So. over () , . (Bye)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carson Ties of Rochester Mayo

2nd Place - Nick Staska of Owatonna

3rd Place - Brady Nielsen of Albert Lea Area

4th Place - Ethan Erickson of Faribault

5th Place - Cale Wilson of Rochester Century

6th Place - Phillip Zynda of Austin

8th Place - Sam Bakko of Northfield

8th Place - Lance Thorn of Winona-Winona Cotter

1st Place Match

Carson Ties (Rochester Mayo) 30-10, Sr. over Nick Staska (Owatonna) 34-10, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Nick Staska (Owatonna) 34-10, Jr. over Brady Nielsen (Albert Lea Area) 16-6, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Brady Nielsen (Albert Lea Area) 16-6, Jr. over Ethan Erickson (Faribault) 19-17, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Cale Wilson (Rochester Century) 5-12, Jr. over Phillip Zynda (Austin) 24-15, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Austin Rendler of Faribault

2nd Place - Isaac Arjes of Austin

3rd Place - Parker Holton of Owatonna

4th Place - Seth Arndt of Rochester Century

5th Place - Antonio Carter of Northfield

6th Place - Dedric Burger of Rochester Mayo

8th Place - Zander Rusert of Winona-Winona Cotter

8th Place - Jamie Valdez of Albert Lea Area

1st Place Match

Austin Rendler (Faribault) 41-1, Sr. over Isaac Arjes (Austin) 16-1, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (21-4))

2nd Place Wrestleback

Isaac Arjes (Austin) 16-1, Sr. over Parker Holton (Owatonna) 10-9, Sr. (Fall 0:25)

3rd Place Match

Parker Holton (Owatonna) 10-9, Sr. over Seth Arndt (Rochester Century) 19-18, So. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Antonio Carter (Northfield) 22-20, Jr. over Dedric Burger (Rochester Mayo) 19-26, Fr. (Fall 3:51)

7th Place Match

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dillon McEachran of Faribault

2nd Place - Noah Carter of Rochester Mayo

3rd Place - Tyler Nachtigal of Winona-Winona Cotter

4th Place - Isaiah Noeldner of Owatonna

5th Place - Felix Orakwue of Rochester Century

6th Place - Enrique Martinez of Austin

8th Place - Nick Hawkins of Farmington

8th Place - Nick Lopez of Northfield

1st Place Match

Dillon McEachran (Faribault) 34-5, Sr. over Noah Carter (Rochester Mayo) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Noah Carter (Rochester Mayo) 32-9, Sr. over Tyler Nachtigal (Winona-Winona Cotter) 24-9, So. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Nachtigal (Winona-Winona Cotter) 24-9, So. over Isaiah Noeldner (Owatonna) 20-20, So. (Fall 3:57)

5th Place Match

Felix Orakwue (Rochester Century) 10-28, So. over Enrique Martinez (Austin) 12-14, Sr. (Fall 0:34)

7th Place Match

Section 1A Tournament Results

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Seth Goetzinger of Chatfield

2nd Place - Michael Majerus of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

3rd Place - Anthony Romero of GMLOS

4th Place - Ross Herber of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

5th Place - Jett Thoreson of St Charles

6th Place - Ryley Christianson of Goodhue

8th Place - Treyton Thesing of Dover-Eyota

8th Place - Tucker Ginther of Caledonia-Houston

1st Place Match

Seth Goetzinger (Chatfield) 30-7, Fr. over Anthony Romero (GMLOS) 31-3, Fr. (MD 8-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Michael Majerus (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 31-5, So. over Anthony Romero (GMLOS) 31-3, Fr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Michael Majerus (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 31-5, So. over Ross Herber (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 32-9, So. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Jett Thoreson (St Charles) 22-20, 8th. over Ryley Christianson (Goodhue) 6-10, Fr. (Dec 8-5)

7th Place Match

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carter Jonsagaard of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

2nd Place - Beau Jurrens of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

3rd Place - Cael Bartels of Chatfield

4th Place - Chase Holtorf of Wabasha-Kellogg

5th Place - Rece Voigt of GMLOS

6th Place - Cale Anderson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

8th Place - Gavin Gust of Dover-Eyota

8th Place - Kody Rasmussen of Triton

1st Place Match

Carter Jonsagaard (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 30-11, Fr. over Beau Jurrens (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 20-12, Fr. (Fall 5:37)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Beau Jurrens (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 20-12, Fr. over Cael Bartels (Chatfield) 25-13, So. (TB-1 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Cael Bartels (Chatfield) 25-13, So. over Chase Holtorf (Wabasha-Kellogg) 17-13, So. (Fall 1:17)

5th Place Match

Rece Voigt (GMLOS) 21-9, Fr. over Cale Anderson (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 25-18, Fr. (Dec 7-2)

7th Place Match

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jackson Hale of GMLOS

2nd Place - Caden Anderson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

3rd Place - Gable Speltz of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

4th Place - Tate Karver of Chatfield

5th Place - Tyler Mathison of St Charles

6th Place - Maddox O'Reilly of Goodhue

8th Place - Cole Poncelet of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

8th Place - Nate Irish of Wabasha-Kellogg

1st Place Match

Jackson Hale (GMLOS) 31-3, Jr. over Gable Speltz (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 24-10, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Caden Anderson (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 23-7, Fr. over Gable Speltz (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 24-10, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Caden Anderson (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 23-7, Fr. over Tate Karver (Chatfield) 16-19, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Tyler Mathison (St Charles) 25-18, Jr. over Maddox O'Reilly (Goodhue) 27-13, 8th. (Dec 3-1)

7th Place Match

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cole Rasmussen of Triton

2nd Place - Mike Vath of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

3rd Place - Donavon Felten of GMLOS

4th Place - Bjorn Otterness of Goodhue

5th Place - Grady Schott of Chatfield

6th Place - Tanner Sanderson of Wabasha-Kellogg

8th Place - Teigan Miller of Dover-Eyota

8th Place - Sam Schwendinger of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

1st Place Match

Cole Rasmussen (Triton) 11-5, Sr. over Donavon Felten (GMLOS) 24-8, 8th. (Fall 0:34)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Mike Vath (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 26-6, Sr. over Donavon Felten (GMLOS) 24-8, 8th. (Fall 2:08)

3rd Place Match

Mike Vath (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 26-6, Sr. over Bjorn Otterness (Goodhue) 25-14, Jr. (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match

Grady Schott (Chatfield) 9-12, 8th. over Tanner Sanderson (Wabasha-Kellogg) 16-19, Jr. (Dec 9-6)

7th Place Match

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mark Buringa of St Charles

2nd Place - Nolan Rommel of Wabasha-Kellogg

3rd Place - Reece Riebel of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

4th Place - Mariano Bigalk of Goodhue

5th Place - Daniel Smith of GMLOS

6th Place - Aaron Francis of Caledonia-Houston

8th Place - Brady Dutton of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

8th Place - Conner Heitman of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

1st Place Match

Mark Buringa (St Charles) 38-5, Jr. over Nolan Rommel (Wabasha-Kellogg) 20-9, So. (Dec 6-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Nolan Rommel (Wabasha-Kellogg) 20-9, So. over Reece Riebel (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 22-17, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Reece Riebel (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 22-17, Sr. over Mariano Bigalk (Goodhue) 17-8, Sr. (Dec 7-5)

5th Place Match

Daniel Smith (GMLOS) 25-10, Fr. over Aaron Francis (Caledonia-Houston) 12-19, Jr. (Fall 5:35)

7th Place Match

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kyle Cavanaugh of Caledonia-Houston

2nd Place - Tagen Miller of Wabasha-Kellogg

3rd Place - Jersey Thoreson of St Charles

4th Place - Nathan Goldsmith of Chatfield

5th Place - Travis Gadient of Goodhue

6th Place - Spencer DeFrang of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

8th Place - Christian Jacobsen of GMLOS

8th Place - McKray Tuma of Dover-Eyota

1st Place Match

Kyle Cavanaugh (Caledonia-Houston) 28-4, Jr. over Tagen Miller (Wabasha-Kellogg) 37-5, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Tagen Miller (Wabasha-Kellogg) 37-5, Jr. over Jersey Thoreson (St Charles) 30-17, Jr. (Fall 1:15)

3rd Place Match

Jersey Thoreson (St Charles) 30-17, Jr. over Nathan Goldsmith (Chatfield) 23-15, Jr. (Dec 10-7)

5th Place Match

Travis Gadient (Goodhue) 25-15, Jr. over Spencer DeFrang (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 21-18, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jake Mandt of Chatfield

2nd Place - Luke Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

3rd Place - Baxter O'Reilly of Goodhue

4th Place - Dominic Jenkins of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

5th Place - Isaac Denstad of Caledonia-Houston

6th Place - Blake Lehnertz of Dover-Eyota

8th Place - Devin Beier of Wabasha-Kellogg

8th Place - Caleb Kunz of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

1st Place Match

Jake Mandt (Chatfield) 35-0, Sr. over Luke Tupper (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 24-2, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Luke Tupper (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 24-2, Sr. over Baxter O'Reilly (Goodhue) 26-10, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Baxter O'Reilly (Goodhue) 26-10, Fr. over Dominic Jenkins (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 26-12, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Isaac Denstad (Caledonia-Houston) 13-12, So. over Blake Lehnertz (Dover-Eyota) 20-21, . (Fall 3:04)

7th Place Match

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mason Huemann of Goodhue

2nd Place - David Seymour of Caledonia-Houston

3rd Place - Sam Nordquist of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

4th Place - Josh Graves of GMLOS

5th Place - Sam Puetz of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

6th Place - Gavin Dabelstein of Dover-Eyota

8th Place - Kaleb Strom of Triton

8th Place - Luke Irhke of Chatfield

1st Place Match

Mason Huemann (Goodhue) 36-5, Sr. over David Seymour (Caledonia-Houston) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

David Seymour (Caledonia-Houston) 20-10, Sr. over Sam Nordquist (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 35-6, Sr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Sam Nordquist (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 35-6, Sr. over Josh Graves (GMLOS) 26-10, Sr. (Fall 4:49)

5th Place Match

Sam Puetz (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 18-15, Sr. over Gavin Dabelstein (Dover-Eyota) 23-22, So. (Fall 1:26)

7th Place Match

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zach Schneider of Caledonia-Houston

2nd Place - Kelby O'Reilly of Goodhue

3rd Place - Cooper Holtorf of Wabasha-Kellogg

4th Place - Hayden Stensland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

5th Place - Noah Sayles of GMLOS

6th Place - Eric Kunz of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

8th Place - Joe Dayland of St Charles

8th Place - Nolan Salerno of Chatfield

1st Place Match

Zach Schneider (Caledonia-Houston) 33-3, Sr. over Kelby O'Reilly (Goodhue) 29-7, Jr. (Dec 8-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Kelby O'Reilly (Goodhue) 29-7, Jr. over Cooper Holtorf (Wabasha-Kellogg) 28-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Cooper Holtorf (Wabasha-Kellogg) 28-7, Sr. over Hayden Stensland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 10-6, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Noah Sayles (GMLOS) 19-12, Fr. over Eric Kunz (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 16-13, Sr. (MD 12-3)

7th Place Match

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hayden Voxland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

2nd Place - Kaleb O'Reilly of Goodhue

3rd Place - Davontae Goldsmith of Chatfield

4th Place - Ryan Wagner of Caledonia-Houston

5th Place - Cody Irish of Wabasha-Kellogg

6th Place - Ethan Sense of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

8th Place - Spencer Welsh of Dover-Eyota

8th Place - DeAngelo Vigo-Dow of GMLOS

1st Place Match

Hayden Voxland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 30-12, Sr. over Kaleb O'Reilly (Goodhue) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Kaleb O'Reilly (Goodhue) 37-6, Jr. over Davontae Goldsmith (Chatfield) 25-9, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Davontae Goldsmith (Chatfield) 25-9, Jr. over Ryan Wagner (Caledonia-Houston) 18-10, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Cody Irish (Wabasha-Kellogg) 26-16, Sr. over Ethan Sense (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 14-12, Jr. (Fall 5:54)

7th Place Match

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Caden Steffen of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

2nd Place - Michael Nelson of Dover-Eyota

3rd Place - Carter Fishbaugher of Chatfield

4th Place - Logan Wendt of St Charles

5th Place - Spencer Stemper of Caledonia-Houston

6th Place - Cameron Sneed of GMLOS

8th Place - Gage Jonus of Wabasha-Kellogg

8th Place - Corbin Flynn of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

1st Place Match

Caden Steffen (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 35-3, Sr. over Michael Nelson (Dover-Eyota) 32-5, Jr. (Dec 8-5)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Michael Nelson (Dover-Eyota) 32-5, Jr. over Carter Fishbaugher (Chatfield) 15-9, Sr. (Fall 0:47)

3rd Place Match

Carter Fishbaugher (Chatfield) 15-9, Sr. over Logan Wendt (St Charles) 31-13, So. (Fall 4:47)

5th Place Match

Spencer Stemper (Caledonia-Houston) 19-16, Sr. over Cameron Sneed (GMLOS) 8-17, Fr. (Fall 1:20)

7th Place Match

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jacob Bennett of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

2nd Place - Hunter Jennings of Triton

3rd Place - Noah Herber of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

4th Place - Kodee O'Reilly of Goodhue

5th Place - Payton Schott of Caledonia-Houston

6th Place - AJ Karver of Chatfield

8th Place - Reece Lemke of Dover-Eyota

8th Place - Jon Norgrant of Wabasha-Kellogg

1st Place Match

Jacob Bennett (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 41-3, Jr. over Hunter Jennings (Triton) 22-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Hunter Jennings (Triton) 22-4, Sr. over Noah Herber (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 32-12, Jr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Noah Herber (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 32-12, Jr. over Kodee O'Reilly (Goodhue) 32-9, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

5th Place Match

Payton Schott (Caledonia-Houston) 15-9, Jr. over AJ Karver (Chatfield) 17-18, Fr. (MD 13-5)

7th Place Match

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jarret Haglund of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

2nd Place - Ryan Schoenfelder of Goodhue

3rd Place - Mason Staggemeyer of Caledonia-Houston

4th Place - Teagan Young of St Charles

5th Place - Stefan Nikoloski of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

6th Place - Tyler Sexton of Chatfield

7th Place - Alex Perez of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

1st Place Match

Jarret Haglund (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 33-8, Sr. over Ryan Schoenfelder (Goodhue) 25-8, Sr. (TB-1 4-3)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Ryan Schoenfelder (Goodhue) 25-8, Sr. over Mason Staggemeyer (Caledonia-Houston) 15-6, Sr. (SV-1 10-9)

3rd Place Match

Mason Staggemeyer (Caledonia-Houston) 15-6, Sr. over Teagan Young (St Charles) 18-20, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Stefan Nikoloski (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 10-18, So. over Tyler Sexton (Chatfield) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 4:27)

7th Place Match

Alex Perez (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 2-11, 8th. over () , . (Bye)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brent Robley of Caledonia-Houston

2nd Place - Ben Tentis of Wabasha-Kellogg

3rd Place - Clayton Luthe of GMLOS

4th Place - Luke Dahlen of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

5th Place - Jake Stokes of St Charles

6th Place - Jacob Brinkman of Goodhue

7th Place - John Thompson of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

1st Place Match

Brent Robley (Caledonia-Houston) 19-4, Sr. over Ben Tentis (Wabasha-Kellogg) 24-15, Sr. (Fall 2:32)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Ben Tentis (Wabasha-Kellogg) 24-15, Sr. over Clayton Luthe (GMLOS) 27-10, Jr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Clayton Luthe (GMLOS) 27-10, Jr. over Luke Dahlen (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 11-15, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Jake Stokes (St Charles) 12-17, Fr. over Jacob Brinkman (Goodhue) 8-23, Jr. (Fall 5:17)

7th Place Match

John Thompson (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 0-6, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Section 2A Tournament Results

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Charley Elwood of Medford

2nd Place - Ethan Arett of Westfield Razorbacks

3rd Place - Bryce Sonnek of United South Central

4th Place - Caleb Beeler of Blue Earth Area

5th Place - Owen Scheffler of Kenyon-Wanamingo

6th Place - Tucker Wills of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

8th Place - Jordan Grinde of LeSueur-Henderson

8th Place - Boden Simon of Maple River

1st Place Match

Charley Elwood (Medford) 23-3, 7th. over Ethan Arett (Westfield Razorbacks) 28-8, Sr. (Dec 9-7)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Ethan Arett (Westfield Razorbacks) 28-8, Sr. over Bryce Sonnek (United South Central) 21-13, Fr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Bryce Sonnek (United South Central) 21-13, Fr. over Caleb Beeler (Blue Earth Area) 28-17, So. (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match

Owen Scheffler (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 24-18, So. over Tucker Wills (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 19-21, Fr. (Fall 1:34)

7th Place Match

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jeron Matson of Kenyon-Wanamingo

2nd Place - Trevor Pearson of Maple River

3rd Place - Davis Sunken of Blue Earth Area

4th Place - Johnny Meyer of Medford

5th Place - Tyler Ash of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

6th Place - Kurtis Crosby of Wem-jwp

8th Place - Keegan Bronson of Westfield Razorbacks

8th Place - Clay Stenzel of New Richland-H-E-G

1st Place Match

Jeron Matson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 38-3, Jr. over Trevor Pearson (Maple River) 35-10, So. (Fall 1:36)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Trevor Pearson (Maple River) 35-10, So. over Davis Sunken (Blue Earth Area) 32-13, So. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Davis Sunken (Blue Earth Area) 32-13, So. over Johnny Meyer (Medford) 23-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Tyler Ash (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 22-18, Jr. over Kurtis Crosby (Wem-jwp) 11-26, Fr. (Fall 2:47)

7th Place Match

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jorge Hernandez of LeSueur-Henderson

2nd Place - Bray Olson of Kenyon-Wanamingo

3rd Place - Trayton Hewitt of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

4th Place - Reise Hanson of Maple River

5th Place - Tucker Rients of Wem-jwp

6th Place - Andrew Reich of New Richland-H-E-G

8th Place - Garron Hoffman of Medford

8th Place - Jack Klinder of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola

1st Place Match

Jorge Hernandez (LeSueur-Henderson) 35-8, Jr. over Bray Olson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 25-15, Fr. (Dec 8-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Bray Olson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 25-15, Fr. over Trayton Hewitt (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 25-11, So. (Fall 3:49)

3rd Place Match

Trayton Hewitt (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 25-11, So. over Reise Hanson (Maple River) 26-15, Sr. (Fall 0:29)

5th Place Match

Tucker Rients (Wem-jwp) 15-24, So. over Andrew Reich (New Richland-H-E-G) 12-18, So. (MD 14-6)

7th Place Match

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Blake Legred of United South Central

2nd Place - Alec Johnson of Kenyon-Wanamingo

3rd Place - Max Ehrich of Blue Earth Area

4th Place - Lucas Kruse of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola

5th Place - Bryer Larson of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

6th Place - Jack Morsching of Wem-jwp

8th Place - Ethan Genelin of LeSueur-Henderson

8th Place - Nick Staloch of New Richland-H-E-G

1st Place Match

Blake Legred (United South Central) 36-5, Jr. over Max Ehrich (Blue Earth Area) 25-8, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Alec Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 19-21, Fr. over Max Ehrich (Blue Earth Area) 25-8, Fr. (Inj. 1:23)

3rd Place Match

Alec Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 19-21, Fr. over Lucas Kruse (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 15-28, So. (Fall 2:43)

5th Place Match

Bryer Larson (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 11-14, Fr. over Jack Morsching (Wem-jwp) 6-18, Fr. (Fall 3:37)

7th Place Match

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joe Schavey of Blue Earth Area

2nd Place - Cody Walters of Maple River

3rd Place - Tommy Gupton of LeSueur-Henderson

4th Place - Tyler Craig of Kenyon-Wanamingo

5th Place - Gage Baker of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola

6th Place - Ethan Rider of Wem-jwp

8th Place - Tate Hermes of Medford

8th Place - Camden Ludeman of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

1st Place Match

Joe Schavey (Blue Earth Area) 25-13, Sr. over Cody Walters (Maple River) 27-14, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Cody Walters (Maple River) 27-14, Sr. over Tommy Gupton (LeSueur-Henderson) 24-21, So. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Tommy Gupton (LeSueur-Henderson) 24-21, So. over Tyler Craig (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 21-20, Fr. (Dec 8-3)

5th Place Match

Gage Baker (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 22-23, Jr. over Ethan Rider (Wem-jwp) 12-18, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:20 (15-0))

7th Place Match

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Willie Von Ruden of Medford

2nd Place - Lincoln Arndt of Maple River

3rd Place - Koby Nagel of Blue Earth Area

4th Place - Micah Hamson of United South Central

5th Place - Agro Gushwa of New Richland-H-E-G

6th Place - Will Medina of LeSueur-Henderson

8th Place - Joe Pirkl of Westfield Razorbacks

8th Place - Logan Meyers of Kenyon-Wanamingo

1st Place Match

Willie Von Ruden (Medford) 30-4, So. over Lincoln Arndt (Maple River) 24-7, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Lincoln Arndt (Maple River) 24-7, Sr. over Koby Nagel (Blue Earth Area) 23-13, So. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Koby Nagel (Blue Earth Area) 23-13, So. over Micah Hamson (United South Central) 17-15, Fr. (Dec 10-3)

5th Place Match

Agro Gushwa (New Richland-H-E-G) 17-11, So. over Will Medina (LeSueur-Henderson) 13-34, Jr. (Fall 1:03)

7th Place Match

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Seth Brossard of Kenyon-Wanamingo

2nd Place - Braydon Johnson of Wem-jwp

3rd Place - Wyatt Simon of Maple River

4th Place - Jaxen Klinkner of Blue Earth Area

5th Place - Hunter Johnson of United South Central

6th Place - Payton Simon of Westfield Razorbacks

8th Place - George McCarthy of Medford

8th Place - Brendon Strand of New Richland-H-E-G

1st Place Match

Seth Brossard (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 35-2, Jr. over Braydon Johnson (Wem-jwp) 34-6, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Braydon Johnson (Wem-jwp) 34-6, Sr. over Wyatt Simon (Maple River) 34-11, So. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Simon (Maple River) 34-11, So. over Jaxen Klinkner (Blue Earth Area) 28-19, So. (MD 10-0)

5th Place Match

Hunter Johnson (United South Central) 26-10, Sr. over Payton Simon (Westfield Razorbacks) 13-16, Jr. (Fall 0:46)

7th Place Match

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zach Buseman of Blue Earth Area

2nd Place - Adam Rients of Wem-jwp

3rd Place - Nathan Moore of Maple River

4th Place - Nathan Bauer of Kenyon-Wanamingo

5th Place - Dalton Pauly of LeSueur-Henderson

6th Place - Seth Peterson of Westfield Razorbacks

8th Place - Bo Noble of Medford

8th Place - Thor Routh of New Richland-H-E-G

1st Place Match

Zach Buseman (Blue Earth Area) 39-5, Sr. over Adam Rients (Wem-jwp) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Adam Rients (Wem-jwp) 32-9, Sr. over Nathan Moore (Maple River) 36-7, Sr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Nathan Moore (Maple River) 36-7, Sr. over Nathan Bauer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 38-7, Jr. (Fall 5:15)

5th Place Match

Dalton Pauly (LeSueur-Henderson) 18-13, So. over Seth Peterson (Westfield Razorbacks) 21-13, Jr. (Fall 4:26)

7th Place Match

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Colton Krell of Westfield Razorbacks

2nd Place - Jeremiah Colon of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

3rd Place - Cole Staloch of New Richland-H-E-G

4th Place - Rylee McGuire of Blue Earth Area

5th Place - Carter Quam of Kenyon-Wanamingo

6th Place - Bryan Garlow of Maple River

8th Place - Zach Wetmore of Medford

8th Place - Jaxson James of Wem-jwp

1st Place Match

Colton Krell (Westfield Razorbacks) 35-3, So. over Jeremiah Colon (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 33-3, Sr. (MD 9-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jeremiah Colon (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 33-3, Sr. over Cole Staloch (New Richland-H-E-G) 25-13, Sr. (Fall 3:29)

3rd Place Match

Cole Staloch (New Richland-H-E-G) 25-13, Sr. over Rylee McGuire (Blue Earth Area) 6-14, Sr. (Fall 2:58)

5th Place Match

Carter Quam (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 18-23, Fr. over Bryan Garlow (Maple River) 4-14, Jr. (Fall 3:36)

7th Place Match

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Avery Northquest of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

2nd Place - Tyler Jacobson of New Richland-H-E-G

3rd Place - Cole Johnson of Kenyon-Wanamingo

4th Place - Aaron Drummer of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola

5th Place - Nathan Trio of Maple River

6th Place - Akeira Morrow of Blue Earth Area

8th Place - Greg Larson of Medford

8th Place - Isaac Fernandez of Westfield Razorbacks

1st Place Match

Avery Northquest (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 30-9, So. over Tyler Jacobson (New Richland-H-E-G) 23-9, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Tyler Jacobson (New Richland-H-E-G) 23-9, Jr. over Cole Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 20-17, Sr. (Fall 4:29)

3rd Place Match

Cole Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 20-17, Sr. over Aaron Drummer (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 32-12, Sr. (Fall 5:25)

5th Place Match

Nathan Trio (Maple River) 30-18, So. over Akeira Morrow (Blue Earth Area) 19-25, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan Quam of Kenyon-Wanamingo

2nd Place - Nate Meixner of Medford

3rd Place - Dominic Whitlow of Blue Earth Area

4th Place - Masyn Elvebak of United South Central

5th Place - Matt Thofson of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

1st Place Match

Logan Quam (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 27-5, Sr. over Nate Meixner (Medford) 25-7, Sr. (Fall 5:10)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Nate Meixner (Medford) 25-7, Sr. over Dominic Whitlow (Blue Earth Area) 17-13, Jr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Dominic Whitlow (Blue Earth Area) 17-13, Jr. over Masyn Elvebak (United South Central) 18-16, So. (MD 9-0)

5th Place Match

Matt Thofson (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 8-24, So. over () , . (Bye)

7th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Morgen Moreno of Westfield Razorbacks

2nd Place - David Loeffler of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola

3rd Place - Jaden Taylor of Wem-jwp

4th Place - Owen Hilke of Kenyon-Wanamingo

5th Place - Logan Ziegler of Maple River

6th Place - Jordan Huse of Blue Earth Area

8th Place - Chad Erickson of New Richland-H-E-G

8th Place - Jacob Billings of United South Central

1st Place Match

Morgen Moreno (Westfield Razorbacks) 31-5, Sr. over David Loeffler (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 33-10, Sr. (Fall 2:22)

2nd Place Wrestleback

David Loeffler (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 33-10, Sr. over Jaden Taylor (Wem-jwp) 28-11, So. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Jaden Taylor (Wem-jwp) 28-11, So. over Owen Hilke (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 16-19, Fr. (Fall 2:36)

5th Place Match

Logan Ziegler (Maple River) 24-19, Sr. over Jordan Huse (Blue Earth Area) 20-23, Sr. (Fall 1:25)

7th Place Match

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Will Storch of Wem-jwp

2nd Place - Dylan Nirk of Westfield Razorbacks

3rd Place - Kaya Lindell of Kenyon-Wanamingo

4th Place - Bill Karels of Maple River

5th Place - Aiden Begnaud of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

6th Place - Brennon Hoffman of Medford

8th Place - Nick Lawrence of Blue Earth Area

8th Place - Makota Misgen of New Richland-H-E-G

1st Place Match

Will Storch (Wem-jwp) 38-1, Sr. over Dylan Nirk (Westfield Razorbacks) 30-7, So. (Fall 1:15)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Dylan Nirk (Westfield Razorbacks) 30-7, So. over Kaya Lindell (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 31-10, Jr. (RULE)

3rd Place Match

Kaya Lindell (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 31-10, Jr. over Bill Karels (Maple River) 28-12, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

5th Place Match

Aiden Begnaud (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 13-18, Sr. over Brennon Hoffman (Medford) 4-8, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trevor Oppedal of Blue Earth Area

2nd Place - Mitchell Oswald of Westfield Razorbacks

3rd Place - Jesse Jackson of Kenyon-Wanamingo

4th Place - Connor Thorn of Maple River

5th Place - Quinten Arndt of New Richland-H-E-G

6th Place - Mitchell Borwege of Medford

8th Place - David Garza of United South Central

8th Place - Jake Wacker of LeSueur-Henderson

1st Place Match

Trevor Oppedal (Blue Earth Area) 30-5, Sr. over Mitchell Oswald (Westfield Razorbacks) 30-5, Sr. (Fall 1:35)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Mitchell Oswald (Westfield Razorbacks) 30-5, Sr. over Jesse Jackson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-12, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Jesse Jackson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-12, Jr. over Connor Thorn (Maple River) 25-16, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match

Quinten Arndt (New Richland-H-E-G) 10-6, Jr. over Mitchell Borwege (Medford) 7-12, Sr. (Fall 2:23)

7th Place Match

