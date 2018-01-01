MN HS Individual Sectional Wrestling Results

Section 1AA Tournament Results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Maxwell Petersen of Byron
2nd Place - Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Erwin Strelow of Cannon Falls
4th Place - Mason West of Lake City
5th Place - Garrett Olson of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
6th Place - Joey Schreier of La Crescent
8th Place - Colton Zwiefel of St. Thomas Academy
8th Place - Peyton Spychalla of Simley
1st Place Match
Maxwell Petersen (Byron) 41-2, 8th. over Logan Vaughan (Kasson-Mantorville) 34-8, 8th. (Dec 4-2)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Logan Vaughan (Kasson-Mantorville) 34-8, 8th. over Erwin Strelow (Cannon Falls) 34-4, Jr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Erwin Strelow (Cannon Falls) 34-4, Jr. over Mason West (Lake City) 26-12, So. (Fall 1:21)
5th Place Match
Garrett Olson (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 24-18, Fr. over Joey Schreier (La Crescent) 24-15, 8th. (Dec 5-0)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jared Johnson of Kasson-Mantorville
2nd Place - Cooper Peterson of Cannon Falls
3rd Place - Zac Miller of Simley
4th Place - Talon Freerksen of Byron
5th Place - Ty Smidt of Stewartville
6th Place - Bryce Duffy of La Crescent
8th Place - Nick Miller of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
8th Place - Nash Nelson of Lake City
1st Place Match
Jared Johnson (Kasson-Mantorville) 39-3, Sr. over Zac Miller (Simley) 32-12, Sr. (MD 9-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Cooper Peterson (Cannon Falls) 28-11, So. over Zac Miller (Simley) 32-12, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Cooper Peterson (Cannon Falls) 28-11, So. over Talon Freerksen (Byron) 16-15, So. (Fall 3:06)
5th Place Match
Ty Smidt (Stewartville) 25-16, Jr. over Bryce Duffy (La Crescent) 10-7, So. (Fall 1:18)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mitchel Petersen of Byron
2nd Place - Robby Horsman of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Tyler Laures of Stewartville
4th Place - Isaiah Douglas of Pine Island
5th Place - Joey Kozlowski of Lake City
6th Place - Ruben Saldivar of Simley
7th Place - Kael Lamb of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
1st Place Match
Mitchel Petersen (Byron) 38-2, So. over Robby Horsman (Kasson-Mantorville) 35-8, Jr. (Dec 12-6)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Robby Horsman (Kasson-Mantorville) 35-8, Jr. over Tyler Laures (Stewartville) 26-11, Sr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Laures (Stewartville) 26-11, Sr. over Isaiah Douglas (Pine Island) 20-14, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
Joey Kozlowski (Lake City) 16-19, Fr. over Ruben Saldivar (Simley) 3-4, 8th. (Dec 9-4)
7th Place Match
Kael Lamb (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 6-17, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tanner Frank of Lake City
2nd Place - Cael Berg of Simley
3rd Place - Cael Marx of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
4th Place - Blake Carr of Stewartville
5th Place - Matthew Harfmann of Kasson-Mantorville
6th Place - Dan Krier of Pine Island
8th Place - Levi Anderson of Cannon Falls
8th Place - Sam Nguyen of St. Thomas Academy
1st Place Match
Tanner Frank (Lake City) 28-6, Sr. over Cael Berg (Simley) 35-14, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Cael Berg (Simley) 35-14, Fr. over Cael Marx (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 37-11, Fr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Cael Marx (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 37-11, Fr. over Blake Carr (Stewartville) 23-15, Fr. (MD 11-0)
5th Place Match
Matthew Harfmann (Kasson-Mantorville) 24-9, Jr. over Dan Krier (Pine Island) 24-15, So. (TF-1.5 3:47 (15-0))
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jake Gliva of Simley
2nd Place - Tanner Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Dawson Fallon of Pine Island
4th Place - Cooper Hofschulte of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
5th Place - Luke Skifton of Lake City
6th Place - Jacob Draxler of St. Thomas Academy
8th Place - Sam Ludden of Cannon Falls
8th Place - Will Laures of Stewartville
1st Place Match
Jake Gliva (Simley) 44-6, Sr. over Tanner Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 30-12, So. (TF-1.5 5:37 (24-9))
2nd Place Wrestleback
Tanner Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 30-12, So. over Dawson Fallon (Pine Island) 29-9, Jr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Dawson Fallon (Pine Island) 29-9, Jr. over Cooper Hofschulte (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 23-24, Fr. (MD 10-0)
5th Place Match
Luke Skifton (Lake City) 18-18, Fr. over Jacob Draxler (St. Thomas Academy) 20-21, Fr. (Fall 4:50)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bennett Berge of Kasson-Mantorville
2nd Place - Antonio Everett of Simley
3rd Place - Lafe Aarsvold of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
4th Place - Evan Goplen of Pine Island
5th Place - Keegan Zelinske of Stewartville
6th Place - Harold Schumacher of Lake City
8th Place - Chris Modrak of Cannon Falls
8th Place - Tyson Dean of Byron
1st Place Match
Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville) 35-8, 8th. over Antonio Everett (Simley) 29-17, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Antonio Everett (Simley) 29-17, Jr. over Lafe Aarsvold (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 8-14, Jr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Lafe Aarsvold (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 8-14, Jr. over Evan Goplen (Pine Island) 23-12, Sr. (Dec 12-5)
5th Place Match
Keegan Zelinske (Stewartville) 11-17, Fr. over Harold Schumacher (Lake City) 10-18, So. (Fall 0:59)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nolan Wanzek of Simley
2nd Place - Joe Stucky of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
3rd Place - Peter Fitterer of Cannon Falls
4th Place - Derek Meincke of Lake City
5th Place - Nic VanOort of Kasson-Mantorville
6th Place - Dylan Worrel of La Crescent
8th Place - Hudson Dyke of Stewartville
8th Place - Mason Pike of Pine Island
1st Place Match
Nolan Wanzek (Simley) 33-11, So. over Joe Stucky (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 33-14, So. (Dec 5-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Joe Stucky (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 33-14, So. over Peter Fitterer (Cannon Falls) 28-11, Jr. (Fall 3:11)
3rd Place Match
Peter Fitterer (Cannon Falls) 28-11, Jr. over Derek Meincke (Lake City) 22-15, So. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Nic VanOort (Kasson-Mantorville) 20-16, Jr. over Dylan Worrel (La Crescent) 19-17, Jr. (MD 9-1)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Quayin Short of Simley
2nd Place - Carter Marx of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
3rd Place - Christian Sackett of Stewartville
4th Place - Ty Mallicoat of La Crescent
5th Place - Broghen Kunz of Pine Island
6th Place - Thomas Frank of Lake City
8th Place - Jacob Keller of Kasson-Mantorville
8th Place - Donald French of Byron
1st Place Match
Quayin Short (Simley) 40-11, Fr. over Carter Marx (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 40-7, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Carter Marx (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 40-7, Jr. over Christian Sackett (Stewartville) 11-27, 8th. (TF-1.5 4:27 (20-4))
3rd Place Match
Christian Sackett (Stewartville) 11-27, 8th. over Ty Mallicoat (La Crescent) 16-15, Jr. (SV-1 7-5)
5th Place Match
Broghen Kunz (Pine Island) 20-15, Sr. over Thomas Frank (Lake City) 19-17, So. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dalton Andrist of Kasson-Mantorville
2nd Place - Jacob Hageman of Simley
3rd Place - Ethan Meyer of Stewartville
4th Place - Elliot Mahn of Lake City
5th Place - Alex Rahman of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
6th Place - Steven Holmquist of St. Thomas Academy
7th Place - Kyle Cloutier of Byron
1st Place Match
Dalton Andrist (Kasson-Mantorville) 29-7, Jr. over Jacob Hageman (Simley) 29-12, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jacob Hageman (Simley) 29-12, Jr. over Ethan Meyer (Stewartville) 17-16, Jr. (Fall 5:16)
3rd Place Match
Ethan Meyer (Stewartville) 17-16, Jr. over Elliot Mahn (Lake City) 10-21, Sr. (Fall 0:41)
5th Place Match
Alex Rahman (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 12-21, Fr. over Steven Holmquist (St. Thomas Academy) 15-25, Fr. (Fall 2:59)
7th Place Match
Kyle Cloutier (Byron) 2-12, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hayden Strain of Cannon Falls
2nd Place - Ethan Shea of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Bennett Tabor of Simley
4th Place - Austin Rother of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
5th Place - Colton Jorgenson of La Crescent
6th Place - Max Balow of Lake City
8th Place - Kyle Stahler of Byron
8th Place - Caden King of Stewartville
1st Place Match
Hayden Strain (Cannon Falls) 30-4, Sr. over Ethan Shea (Kasson-Mantorville) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Ethan Shea (Kasson-Mantorville) 32-10, Sr. over Bennett Tabor (Simley) 23-15, Fr. (MD 12-0)
3rd Place Match
Bennett Tabor (Simley) 23-15, Fr. over Austin Rother (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 31-9, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
Colton Jorgenson (La Crescent) 20-8, Jr. over Max Balow (Lake City) 14-17, 8th. (Fall 4:36)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Patrick Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville
2nd Place - Dustin Dittrich of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
3rd Place - Phil Skeps of St. Thomas Academy
4th Place - Freddy Rivera of Simley
5th Place - Clayton Jorgenson of La Crescent
6th Place - Derek Woltman of Stewartville
8th Place - Henry Johnson of Cannon Falls
8th Place - Brayden Burkhalter of Pine Island
1st Place Match
Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) 23-0, So. over Dustin Dittrich (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 35-5, Jr. (MD 19-7)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Dustin Dittrich (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 35-5, Jr. over Phil Skeps (St. Thomas Academy) 10-2, Jr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Phil Skeps (St. Thomas Academy) 10-2, Jr. over Freddy Rivera (Simley) 24-20, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Clayton Jorgenson (La Crescent) 25-14, Jr. over Derek Woltman (Stewartville) 23-15, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jim Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville
2nd Place - Riley Wingert of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
3rd Place - Thomas Litecky of St. Thomas Academy
4th Place - Shawn Curtis of Stewartville
5th Place - Esiquio Diaz of Simley
6th Place - Ivan Vargas of Lake City
8th Place - Tanner Simon of Pine Island
8th Place - Luke Lampat of Byron
1st Place Match
Jim Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 33-10, Sr. over Riley Wingert (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 29-8, So. (Fall 3:22)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Riley Wingert (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 29-8, So. over Thomas Litecky (St. Thomas Academy) 30-5, Sr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Thomas Litecky (St. Thomas Academy) 30-5, Sr. over Shawn Curtis (Stewartville) 24-13, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Esiquio Diaz (Simley) 5-4, Jr. over Ivan Vargas (Lake City) 22-13, Jr. (Fall 3:59)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Daniel Kerkvliet of Simley
2nd Place - Garsen Schorr of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Garrison Solliday of St. Thomas Academy
4th Place - Shad Curtis of Stewartville
5th Place - John Nieman of Byron
1st Place Match
Daniel Kerkvliet (Simley) 45-1, Jr. over Garsen Schorr (Kasson-Mantorville) 32-8, Jr. (TF-1.5 1:54 (19-4))
2nd Place Wrestleback
Garsen Schorr (Kasson-Mantorville) 32-8, Jr. over Garrison Solliday (St. Thomas Academy) 30-11, Fr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Garrison Solliday (St. Thomas Academy) 30-11, Fr. over Shad Curtis (Stewartville) 26-11, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
John Nieman (Byron) 5-20, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Zaiser of Simley
2nd Place - Brett Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Jimmy Lennon of St. Thomas Academy
4th Place - Logan Wingert of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
5th Place - Zach Bolyard of La Crescent
6th Place - Ryan Linde of Cannon Falls
8th Place - Hayden Presley of Stewartville
8th Place - Gabe Vargas of Lake City
1st Place Match
Luke Zaiser (Simley) 37-9, Sr. over Brett Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 20-13, Sr. (Fall 5:31)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Brett Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 20-13, Sr. over Jimmy Lennon (St. Thomas Academy) 28-4, Sr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Jimmy Lennon (St. Thomas Academy) 28-4, Sr. over Logan Wingert (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 26-17, So. (SV-1 9-7)
5th Place Match
Zach Bolyard (La Crescent) 20-10, Sr. over Ryan Linde (Cannon Falls) 21-17, So. (Dec 3-1)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
Section 1AAA Tournament Results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryan Henningson of Winona-Winona Cotter
2nd Place - Blake West of Owatonna
3rd Place - Chase Murphy of Northfield
4th Place - Gavin Anderson of Farmington
5th Place - Cole Glazier of Albert Lea Area
6th Place - Aiden Tobin of Faribault
8th Place - Jacob Tapp of Austin
8th Place - Evan Hanson of Rochester John Marshall
1st Place Match
Ryan Henningson (Winona-Winona Cotter) 40-1, So. over Blake West (Owatonna) 43-3, Fr. (MD 15-3)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Blake West (Owatonna) 43-3, Fr. over Chase Murphy (Northfield) 33-12, Fr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Chase Murphy (Northfield) 33-12, Fr. over Gavin Anderson (Farmington) 21-18, Fr. (Fall 2:12)
5th Place Match
Cole Glazier (Albert Lea Area) 19-8, 7th. over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 23-17, 8th. (MD 10-2)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jake Messner of Northfield
2nd Place - Cameron Davis of Albert Lea Area
3rd Place - Gael Ramirez of Faribault
4th Place - Christian Swenson of Rochester Century
5th Place - Ian Macho of Rochester Mayo
6th Place - Logan Henningson of Winona-Winona Cotter
8th Place - Michael Bobo of Owatonna
8th Place - Tae Weber of Austin
1st Place Match
Jake Messner (Northfield) 35-10, 8th. over Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 25-9, 8th. (Dec 6-2)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 25-9, 8th. over Gael Ramirez (Faribault) 13-13, Fr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Gael Ramirez (Faribault) 13-13, Fr. over Christian Swenson (Rochester Century) 24-17, So. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Ian Macho (Rochester Mayo) 15-13, Jr. over Logan Henningson (Winona-Winona Cotter) 19-19, 7th. (Fall 1:03)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Drew Woodley of Northfield
2nd Place - Marshall Peters of Rochester Mayo
3rd Place - Kaden Nelson of Owatonna
4th Place - Aiden Austin of Rochester Century
5th Place - Aiden Han-Lindemyer of Farmington
6th Place - Zach Smith of Austin
8th Place - Carter Miller of Albert Lea Area
8th Place - Ben Zierdt of Rochester John Marshall
1st Place Match
Drew Woodley (Northfield) 42-4, So. over Marshall Peters (Rochester Mayo) 30-12, Fr. (MD 11-2)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Marshall Peters (Rochester Mayo) 30-12, Fr. over Kaden Nelson (Owatonna) 31-16, Fr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Kaden Nelson (Owatonna) 31-16, Fr. over Aiden Austin (Rochester Century) 20-15, Fr. (MD 12-0)
5th Place Match
Aiden Han-Lindemyer (Farmington) 4-3, 8th. over Zach Smith (Austin) 8-15, Fr. (Fall 0:45)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Trayton Anderson of Farmington
2nd Place - Jake Johnsrud of Albert Lea Area
3rd Place - Landon Johnson of Owatonna
4th Place - Moo Thaw of Austin
5th Place - Darrin Kuyper of Northfield
6th Place - Garrett Pavelko of Rochester Century
8th Place - Jayden Engelken of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Riley Stoltz of Faribault
1st Place Match
Trayton Anderson (Farmington) 35-4, Jr. over Jake Johnsrud (Albert Lea Area) 35-9, Sr. (MD 11-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jake Johnsrud (Albert Lea Area) 35-9, Sr. over Landon Johnson (Owatonna) 31-10, 8th. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Landon Johnson (Owatonna) 31-10, 8th. over Moo Thaw (Austin) 22-14, Sr. (Fall 3:12)
5th Place Match
Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 20-23, 8th. over Garrett Pavelko (Rochester Century) 27-15, So. (Fall 4:42)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Ignaszewski of Albert Lea Area
2nd Place - Luke Peterson of Farmington
3rd Place - Riley Becker of Owatonna
4th Place - Connor Higgins of Rochester John Marshall
5th Place - Todd Olson of Northfield
6th Place - Bryce Nolen of Faribault
8th Place - Zach Herber of Rochester Century
8th Place - Ethan Plonka of Rochester Mayo
1st Place Match
Gavin Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 33-8, Sr. over Luke Peterson (Farmington) 20-10, So. (Dec 2-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Luke Peterson (Farmington) 20-10, So. over Riley Becker (Owatonna) 29-15, Jr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Riley Becker (Owatonna) 29-15, Jr. over Connor Higgins (Rochester John Marshall) 31-8, So. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
Todd Olson (Northfield) 11-21, Fr. over Bryce Nolen (Faribault) 12-24, So. (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jack Vaselaar of Winona-Winona Cotter
2nd Place - Cain Van Ryn of Faribault
3rd Place - Cade Sheehan of Rochester Mayo
4th Place - Austin Hamel of Farmington
5th Place - Logan Donavan of Albert Lea Area
6th Place - Trevor Schroeder of Owatonna
8th Place - Tyler Bertschinger of Rochester John Marshall
8th Place - Paxton Pagel of Rochester Century
1st Place Match
Jack Vaselaar (Winona-Winona Cotter) 37-5, Sr. over Cain Van Ryn (Faribault) 23-12, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Cain Van Ryn (Faribault) 23-12, Sr. over Cade Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) 32-13, So. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Cade Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) 32-13, So. over Austin Hamel (Farmington) 22-17, Fr. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
Logan Donavan (Albert Lea Area) 14-6, Sr. over Trevor Schroeder (Owatonna) 7-12, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ethan Johnson of Northfield
2nd Place - Owen Pharo of Rochester Century
3rd Place - Jerez Autridge of Owatonna
4th Place - Josh Oathoudt of Faribault
5th Place - Tyler Harms of Albert Lea Area
6th Place - Aiden Wilson of Austin
8th Place - Nate Engel of Farmington
8th Place - Cale Collins of Rochester John Marshall
1st Place Match
Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 34-14, So. over Jerez Autridge (Owatonna) 24-21, So. (Dec 3-2)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Owen Pharo (Rochester Century) 19-24, So. over Jerez Autridge (Owatonna) 24-21, So. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
Owen Pharo (Rochester Century) 19-24, So. over Josh Oathoudt (Faribault) 26-15, So. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Tyler Harms (Albert Lea Area) 11-12, Sr. over Aiden Wilson (Austin) 34-16, Sr. (Fall 2:50)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brody Nielsen of Albert Lea Area
2nd Place - Justin Higgins of Rochester John Marshall
3rd Place - Zac Janz of Farmington
4th Place - Kolby Olson of Northfield
5th Place - Cameron Roberts of Owatonna
6th Place - Josh Belden of Austin
8th Place - Riley Reistad of Faribault
8th Place - Ethan Smith of Rochester Mayo
1st Place Match
Brody Nielsen (Albert Lea Area) 39-5, Sr. over Zac Janz (Farmington) 19-20, Fr. (Fall 0:33)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Justin Higgins (Rochester John Marshall) 28-11, Jr. over Zac Janz (Farmington) 19-20, Fr. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
Justin Higgins (Rochester John Marshall) 28-11, Jr. over Kolby Olson (Northfield) 34-14, Jr. (Fall 2:10)
5th Place Match
Cameron Roberts (Owatonna) 22-22, Sr. over Josh Belden (Austin) 14-21, Jr. (Fall 1:51)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Peyton Robb of Owatonna
2nd Place - Trevor Pomeroy of Winona-Winona Cotter
3rd Place - Austin Underdahl of Faribault
4th Place - Luke Weierke of Farmington
5th Place - William Krueger of Rochester Mayo
6th Place - Levi Kermes of Albert Lea Area
8th Place - Jack Stanton of Northfield
8th Place - Casey Neumann of Rochester Century
1st Place Match
Peyton Robb (Owatonna) 44-0, Sr. over Trevor Pomeroy (Winona-Winona Cotter) 21-6, So. (Fall 1:17)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Trevor Pomeroy (Winona-Winona Cotter) 21-6, So. over Austin Underdahl (Faribault) 29-9, Jr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Austin Underdahl (Faribault) 29-9, Jr. over Luke Weierke (Farmington) 17-12, So. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
William Krueger (Rochester Mayo) 32-15, Jr. over Levi Kermes (Albert Lea Area) 16-17, Sr. (Dec 18-16)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zach Glazier of Albert Lea Area
2nd Place - Parker Westphal of Owatonna
3rd Place - Dylan Lippert of Faribault
4th Place - Jack Holman of Northfield
5th Place - Kaden Igou of Austin
6th Place - Dylan Clark of Rochester Mayo
7th Place - Tommy Tankhamvang of Rochester Century
1st Place Match
Zach Glazier (Albert Lea Area) 41-1, Jr. over Parker Westphal (Owatonna) 27-13, Sr. (Fall 3:53)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Parker Westphal (Owatonna) 27-13, Sr. over Dylan Lippert (Faribault) 14-14, So. (Fall 1:20)
3rd Place Match
Dylan Lippert (Faribault) 14-14, So. over Jack Holman (Northfield) 6-14, So. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Kaden Igou (Austin) 23-22, Sr. over Dylan Clark (Rochester Mayo) 1-6, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
Tommy Tankhamvang (Rochester Century) 3-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cade King of Owatonna
2nd Place - MacAron Kukowski of Farmington
3rd Place - Josh Heyda of Faribault
4th Place - Spencer Indrelie of Albert Lea Area
5th Place - Quincy Hill of Rochester Mayo
6th Place - David Tonjum of Northfield
7th Place - Logan Carter of Rochester Century
1st Place Match
Cade King (Owatonna) 40-0, Jr. over MacAron Kukowski (Farmington) 13-7, So. (Fall 0:27)
2nd Place Wrestleback
MacAron Kukowski (Farmington) 13-7, So. over Josh Heyda (Faribault) 34-7, Jr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Josh Heyda (Faribault) 34-7, Jr. over Spencer Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) 21-14, Sr. (MD 10-0)
5th Place Match
Quincy Hill (Rochester Mayo) 14-13, Jr. over David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-19, So. (Dec 11-7)
7th Place Match
Logan Carter (Rochester Century) 4-7, So. over () , . (Bye)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carson Ties of Rochester Mayo
2nd Place - Nick Staska of Owatonna
3rd Place - Brady Nielsen of Albert Lea Area
4th Place - Ethan Erickson of Faribault
5th Place - Cale Wilson of Rochester Century
6th Place - Phillip Zynda of Austin
8th Place - Sam Bakko of Northfield
8th Place - Lance Thorn of Winona-Winona Cotter
1st Place Match
Carson Ties (Rochester Mayo) 30-10, Sr. over Nick Staska (Owatonna) 34-10, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Nick Staska (Owatonna) 34-10, Jr. over Brady Nielsen (Albert Lea Area) 16-6, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Brady Nielsen (Albert Lea Area) 16-6, Jr. over Ethan Erickson (Faribault) 19-17, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Cale Wilson (Rochester Century) 5-12, Jr. over Phillip Zynda (Austin) 24-15, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Austin Rendler of Faribault
2nd Place - Isaac Arjes of Austin
3rd Place - Parker Holton of Owatonna
4th Place - Seth Arndt of Rochester Century
5th Place - Antonio Carter of Northfield
6th Place - Dedric Burger of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Zander Rusert of Winona-Winona Cotter
8th Place - Jamie Valdez of Albert Lea Area
1st Place Match
Austin Rendler (Faribault) 41-1, Sr. over Isaac Arjes (Austin) 16-1, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (21-4))
2nd Place Wrestleback
Isaac Arjes (Austin) 16-1, Sr. over Parker Holton (Owatonna) 10-9, Sr. (Fall 0:25)
3rd Place Match
Parker Holton (Owatonna) 10-9, Sr. over Seth Arndt (Rochester Century) 19-18, So. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Antonio Carter (Northfield) 22-20, Jr. over Dedric Burger (Rochester Mayo) 19-26, Fr. (Fall 3:51)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dillon McEachran of Faribault
2nd Place - Noah Carter of Rochester Mayo
3rd Place - Tyler Nachtigal of Winona-Winona Cotter
4th Place - Isaiah Noeldner of Owatonna
5th Place - Felix Orakwue of Rochester Century
6th Place - Enrique Martinez of Austin
8th Place - Nick Hawkins of Farmington
8th Place - Nick Lopez of Northfield
1st Place Match
Dillon McEachran (Faribault) 34-5, Sr. over Noah Carter (Rochester Mayo) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Noah Carter (Rochester Mayo) 32-9, Sr. over Tyler Nachtigal (Winona-Winona Cotter) 24-9, So. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Nachtigal (Winona-Winona Cotter) 24-9, So. over Isaiah Noeldner (Owatonna) 20-20, So. (Fall 3:57)
5th Place Match
Felix Orakwue (Rochester Century) 10-28, So. over Enrique Martinez (Austin) 12-14, Sr. (Fall 0:34)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
Section 1A Tournament Results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Seth Goetzinger of Chatfield
2nd Place - Michael Majerus of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
3rd Place - Anthony Romero of GMLOS
4th Place - Ross Herber of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
5th Place - Jett Thoreson of St Charles
6th Place - Ryley Christianson of Goodhue
8th Place - Treyton Thesing of Dover-Eyota
8th Place - Tucker Ginther of Caledonia-Houston
1st Place Match
Seth Goetzinger (Chatfield) 30-7, Fr. over Anthony Romero (GMLOS) 31-3, Fr. (MD 8-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Michael Majerus (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 31-5, So. over Anthony Romero (GMLOS) 31-3, Fr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
Michael Majerus (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 31-5, So. over Ross Herber (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 32-9, So. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Jett Thoreson (St Charles) 22-20, 8th. over Ryley Christianson (Goodhue) 6-10, Fr. (Dec 8-5)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carter Jonsagaard of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
2nd Place - Beau Jurrens of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
3rd Place - Cael Bartels of Chatfield
4th Place - Chase Holtorf of Wabasha-Kellogg
5th Place - Rece Voigt of GMLOS
6th Place - Cale Anderson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
8th Place - Gavin Gust of Dover-Eyota
8th Place - Kody Rasmussen of Triton
1st Place Match
Carter Jonsagaard (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 30-11, Fr. over Beau Jurrens (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 20-12, Fr. (Fall 5:37)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Beau Jurrens (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 20-12, Fr. over Cael Bartels (Chatfield) 25-13, So. (TB-1 6-3)
3rd Place Match
Cael Bartels (Chatfield) 25-13, So. over Chase Holtorf (Wabasha-Kellogg) 17-13, So. (Fall 1:17)
5th Place Match
Rece Voigt (GMLOS) 21-9, Fr. over Cale Anderson (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 25-18, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jackson Hale of GMLOS
2nd Place - Caden Anderson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
3rd Place - Gable Speltz of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
4th Place - Tate Karver of Chatfield
5th Place - Tyler Mathison of St Charles
6th Place - Maddox O'Reilly of Goodhue
8th Place - Cole Poncelet of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
8th Place - Nate Irish of Wabasha-Kellogg
1st Place Match
Jackson Hale (GMLOS) 31-3, Jr. over Gable Speltz (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 24-10, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Caden Anderson (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 23-7, Fr. over Gable Speltz (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 24-10, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Caden Anderson (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 23-7, Fr. over Tate Karver (Chatfield) 16-19, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Tyler Mathison (St Charles) 25-18, Jr. over Maddox O'Reilly (Goodhue) 27-13, 8th. (Dec 3-1)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cole Rasmussen of Triton
2nd Place - Mike Vath of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
3rd Place - Donavon Felten of GMLOS
4th Place - Bjorn Otterness of Goodhue
5th Place - Grady Schott of Chatfield
6th Place - Tanner Sanderson of Wabasha-Kellogg
8th Place - Teigan Miller of Dover-Eyota
8th Place - Sam Schwendinger of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
1st Place Match
Cole Rasmussen (Triton) 11-5, Sr. over Donavon Felten (GMLOS) 24-8, 8th. (Fall 0:34)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Mike Vath (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 26-6, Sr. over Donavon Felten (GMLOS) 24-8, 8th. (Fall 2:08)
3rd Place Match
Mike Vath (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 26-6, Sr. over Bjorn Otterness (Goodhue) 25-14, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
Grady Schott (Chatfield) 9-12, 8th. over Tanner Sanderson (Wabasha-Kellogg) 16-19, Jr. (Dec 9-6)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mark Buringa of St Charles
2nd Place - Nolan Rommel of Wabasha-Kellogg
3rd Place - Reece Riebel of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
4th Place - Mariano Bigalk of Goodhue
5th Place - Daniel Smith of GMLOS
6th Place - Aaron Francis of Caledonia-Houston
8th Place - Brady Dutton of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
8th Place - Conner Heitman of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
1st Place Match
Mark Buringa (St Charles) 38-5, Jr. over Nolan Rommel (Wabasha-Kellogg) 20-9, So. (Dec 6-2)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Nolan Rommel (Wabasha-Kellogg) 20-9, So. over Reece Riebel (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 22-17, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Reece Riebel (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 22-17, Sr. over Mariano Bigalk (Goodhue) 17-8, Sr. (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
Daniel Smith (GMLOS) 25-10, Fr. over Aaron Francis (Caledonia-Houston) 12-19, Jr. (Fall 5:35)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kyle Cavanaugh of Caledonia-Houston
2nd Place - Tagen Miller of Wabasha-Kellogg
3rd Place - Jersey Thoreson of St Charles
4th Place - Nathan Goldsmith of Chatfield
5th Place - Travis Gadient of Goodhue
6th Place - Spencer DeFrang of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
8th Place - Christian Jacobsen of GMLOS
8th Place - McKray Tuma of Dover-Eyota
1st Place Match
Kyle Cavanaugh (Caledonia-Houston) 28-4, Jr. over Tagen Miller (Wabasha-Kellogg) 37-5, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Tagen Miller (Wabasha-Kellogg) 37-5, Jr. over Jersey Thoreson (St Charles) 30-17, Jr. (Fall 1:15)
3rd Place Match
Jersey Thoreson (St Charles) 30-17, Jr. over Nathan Goldsmith (Chatfield) 23-15, Jr. (Dec 10-7)
5th Place Match
Travis Gadient (Goodhue) 25-15, Jr. over Spencer DeFrang (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 21-18, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jake Mandt of Chatfield
2nd Place - Luke Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
3rd Place - Baxter O'Reilly of Goodhue
4th Place - Dominic Jenkins of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
5th Place - Isaac Denstad of Caledonia-Houston
6th Place - Blake Lehnertz of Dover-Eyota
8th Place - Devin Beier of Wabasha-Kellogg
8th Place - Caleb Kunz of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
1st Place Match
Jake Mandt (Chatfield) 35-0, Sr. over Luke Tupper (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 24-2, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Luke Tupper (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 24-2, Sr. over Baxter O'Reilly (Goodhue) 26-10, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Baxter O'Reilly (Goodhue) 26-10, Fr. over Dominic Jenkins (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 26-12, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Isaac Denstad (Caledonia-Houston) 13-12, So. over Blake Lehnertz (Dover-Eyota) 20-21, . (Fall 3:04)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mason Huemann of Goodhue
2nd Place - David Seymour of Caledonia-Houston
3rd Place - Sam Nordquist of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
4th Place - Josh Graves of GMLOS
5th Place - Sam Puetz of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
6th Place - Gavin Dabelstein of Dover-Eyota
8th Place - Kaleb Strom of Triton
8th Place - Luke Irhke of Chatfield
1st Place Match
Mason Huemann (Goodhue) 36-5, Sr. over David Seymour (Caledonia-Houston) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
David Seymour (Caledonia-Houston) 20-10, Sr. over Sam Nordquist (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 35-6, Sr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Sam Nordquist (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 35-6, Sr. over Josh Graves (GMLOS) 26-10, Sr. (Fall 4:49)
5th Place Match
Sam Puetz (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 18-15, Sr. over Gavin Dabelstein (Dover-Eyota) 23-22, So. (Fall 1:26)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zach Schneider of Caledonia-Houston
2nd Place - Kelby O'Reilly of Goodhue
3rd Place - Cooper Holtorf of Wabasha-Kellogg
4th Place - Hayden Stensland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
5th Place - Noah Sayles of GMLOS
6th Place - Eric Kunz of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
8th Place - Joe Dayland of St Charles
8th Place - Nolan Salerno of Chatfield
1st Place Match
Zach Schneider (Caledonia-Houston) 33-3, Sr. over Kelby O'Reilly (Goodhue) 29-7, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Kelby O'Reilly (Goodhue) 29-7, Jr. over Cooper Holtorf (Wabasha-Kellogg) 28-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Cooper Holtorf (Wabasha-Kellogg) 28-7, Sr. over Hayden Stensland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 10-6, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Noah Sayles (GMLOS) 19-12, Fr. over Eric Kunz (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 16-13, Sr. (MD 12-3)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hayden Voxland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
2nd Place - Kaleb O'Reilly of Goodhue
3rd Place - Davontae Goldsmith of Chatfield
4th Place - Ryan Wagner of Caledonia-Houston
5th Place - Cody Irish of Wabasha-Kellogg
6th Place - Ethan Sense of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
8th Place - Spencer Welsh of Dover-Eyota
8th Place - DeAngelo Vigo-Dow of GMLOS
1st Place Match
Hayden Voxland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 30-12, Sr. over Kaleb O'Reilly (Goodhue) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Kaleb O'Reilly (Goodhue) 37-6, Jr. over Davontae Goldsmith (Chatfield) 25-9, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Davontae Goldsmith (Chatfield) 25-9, Jr. over Ryan Wagner (Caledonia-Houston) 18-10, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Cody Irish (Wabasha-Kellogg) 26-16, Sr. over Ethan Sense (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 14-12, Jr. (Fall 5:54)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Caden Steffen of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
2nd Place - Michael Nelson of Dover-Eyota
3rd Place - Carter Fishbaugher of Chatfield
4th Place - Logan Wendt of St Charles
5th Place - Spencer Stemper of Caledonia-Houston
6th Place - Cameron Sneed of GMLOS
8th Place - Gage Jonus of Wabasha-Kellogg
8th Place - Corbin Flynn of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
1st Place Match
Caden Steffen (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 35-3, Sr. over Michael Nelson (Dover-Eyota) 32-5, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Michael Nelson (Dover-Eyota) 32-5, Jr. over Carter Fishbaugher (Chatfield) 15-9, Sr. (Fall 0:47)
3rd Place Match
Carter Fishbaugher (Chatfield) 15-9, Sr. over Logan Wendt (St Charles) 31-13, So. (Fall 4:47)
5th Place Match
Spencer Stemper (Caledonia-Houston) 19-16, Sr. over Cameron Sneed (GMLOS) 8-17, Fr. (Fall 1:20)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jacob Bennett of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
2nd Place - Hunter Jennings of Triton
3rd Place - Noah Herber of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
4th Place - Kodee O'Reilly of Goodhue
5th Place - Payton Schott of Caledonia-Houston
6th Place - AJ Karver of Chatfield
8th Place - Reece Lemke of Dover-Eyota
8th Place - Jon Norgrant of Wabasha-Kellogg
1st Place Match
Jacob Bennett (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 41-3, Jr. over Hunter Jennings (Triton) 22-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Hunter Jennings (Triton) 22-4, Sr. over Noah Herber (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 32-12, Jr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Noah Herber (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 32-12, Jr. over Kodee O'Reilly (Goodhue) 32-9, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
Payton Schott (Caledonia-Houston) 15-9, Jr. over AJ Karver (Chatfield) 17-18, Fr. (MD 13-5)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jarret Haglund of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
2nd Place - Ryan Schoenfelder of Goodhue
3rd Place - Mason Staggemeyer of Caledonia-Houston
4th Place - Teagan Young of St Charles
5th Place - Stefan Nikoloski of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
6th Place - Tyler Sexton of Chatfield
7th Place - Alex Perez of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
1st Place Match
Jarret Haglund (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 33-8, Sr. over Ryan Schoenfelder (Goodhue) 25-8, Sr. (TB-1 4-3)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Ryan Schoenfelder (Goodhue) 25-8, Sr. over Mason Staggemeyer (Caledonia-Houston) 15-6, Sr. (SV-1 10-9)
3rd Place Match
Mason Staggemeyer (Caledonia-Houston) 15-6, Sr. over Teagan Young (St Charles) 18-20, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Stefan Nikoloski (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 10-18, So. over Tyler Sexton (Chatfield) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 4:27)
7th Place Match
Alex Perez (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 2-11, 8th. over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brent Robley of Caledonia-Houston
2nd Place - Ben Tentis of Wabasha-Kellogg
3rd Place - Clayton Luthe of GMLOS
4th Place - Luke Dahlen of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
5th Place - Jake Stokes of St Charles
6th Place - Jacob Brinkman of Goodhue
7th Place - John Thompson of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
1st Place Match
Brent Robley (Caledonia-Houston) 19-4, Sr. over Ben Tentis (Wabasha-Kellogg) 24-15, Sr. (Fall 2:32)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Ben Tentis (Wabasha-Kellogg) 24-15, Sr. over Clayton Luthe (GMLOS) 27-10, Jr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Clayton Luthe (GMLOS) 27-10, Jr. over Luke Dahlen (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 11-15, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Jake Stokes (St Charles) 12-17, Fr. over Jacob Brinkman (Goodhue) 8-23, Jr. (Fall 5:17)
7th Place Match
John Thompson (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 0-6, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Section 2A Tournament Results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Charley Elwood of Medford
2nd Place - Ethan Arett of Westfield Razorbacks
3rd Place - Bryce Sonnek of United South Central
4th Place - Caleb Beeler of Blue Earth Area
5th Place - Owen Scheffler of Kenyon-Wanamingo
6th Place - Tucker Wills of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area
8th Place - Jordan Grinde of LeSueur-Henderson
8th Place - Boden Simon of Maple River
1st Place Match
Charley Elwood (Medford) 23-3, 7th. over Ethan Arett (Westfield Razorbacks) 28-8, Sr. (Dec 9-7)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Ethan Arett (Westfield Razorbacks) 28-8, Sr. over Bryce Sonnek (United South Central) 21-13, Fr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
Bryce Sonnek (United South Central) 21-13, Fr. over Caleb Beeler (Blue Earth Area) 28-17, So. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
Owen Scheffler (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 24-18, So. over Tucker Wills (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 19-21, Fr. (Fall 1:34)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jeron Matson of Kenyon-Wanamingo
2nd Place - Trevor Pearson of Maple River
3rd Place - Davis Sunken of Blue Earth Area
4th Place - Johnny Meyer of Medford
5th Place - Tyler Ash of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area
6th Place - Kurtis Crosby of Wem-jwp
8th Place - Keegan Bronson of Westfield Razorbacks
8th Place - Clay Stenzel of New Richland-H-E-G
1st Place Match
Jeron Matson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 38-3, Jr. over Trevor Pearson (Maple River) 35-10, So. (Fall 1:36)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Trevor Pearson (Maple River) 35-10, So. over Davis Sunken (Blue Earth Area) 32-13, So. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Davis Sunken (Blue Earth Area) 32-13, So. over Johnny Meyer (Medford) 23-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Tyler Ash (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 22-18, Jr. over Kurtis Crosby (Wem-jwp) 11-26, Fr. (Fall 2:47)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jorge Hernandez of LeSueur-Henderson
2nd Place - Bray Olson of Kenyon-Wanamingo
3rd Place - Trayton Hewitt of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area
4th Place - Reise Hanson of Maple River
5th Place - Tucker Rients of Wem-jwp
6th Place - Andrew Reich of New Richland-H-E-G
8th Place - Garron Hoffman of Medford
8th Place - Jack Klinder of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola
1st Place Match
Jorge Hernandez (LeSueur-Henderson) 35-8, Jr. over Bray Olson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 25-15, Fr. (Dec 8-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Bray Olson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 25-15, Fr. over Trayton Hewitt (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 25-11, So. (Fall 3:49)
3rd Place Match
Trayton Hewitt (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 25-11, So. over Reise Hanson (Maple River) 26-15, Sr. (Fall 0:29)
5th Place Match
Tucker Rients (Wem-jwp) 15-24, So. over Andrew Reich (New Richland-H-E-G) 12-18, So. (MD 14-6)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Blake Legred of United South Central
2nd Place - Alec Johnson of Kenyon-Wanamingo
3rd Place - Max Ehrich of Blue Earth Area
4th Place - Lucas Kruse of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola
5th Place - Bryer Larson of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area
6th Place - Jack Morsching of Wem-jwp
8th Place - Ethan Genelin of LeSueur-Henderson
8th Place - Nick Staloch of New Richland-H-E-G
1st Place Match
Blake Legred (United South Central) 36-5, Jr. over Max Ehrich (Blue Earth Area) 25-8, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Alec Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 19-21, Fr. over Max Ehrich (Blue Earth Area) 25-8, Fr. (Inj. 1:23)
3rd Place Match
Alec Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 19-21, Fr. over Lucas Kruse (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 15-28, So. (Fall 2:43)
5th Place Match
Bryer Larson (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 11-14, Fr. over Jack Morsching (Wem-jwp) 6-18, Fr. (Fall 3:37)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joe Schavey of Blue Earth Area
2nd Place - Cody Walters of Maple River
3rd Place - Tommy Gupton of LeSueur-Henderson
4th Place - Tyler Craig of Kenyon-Wanamingo
5th Place - Gage Baker of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola
6th Place - Ethan Rider of Wem-jwp
8th Place - Tate Hermes of Medford
8th Place - Camden Ludeman of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area
1st Place Match
Joe Schavey (Blue Earth Area) 25-13, Sr. over Cody Walters (Maple River) 27-14, Sr. (Dec 10-3)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Cody Walters (Maple River) 27-14, Sr. over Tommy Gupton (LeSueur-Henderson) 24-21, So. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Tommy Gupton (LeSueur-Henderson) 24-21, So. over Tyler Craig (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 21-20, Fr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
Gage Baker (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 22-23, Jr. over Ethan Rider (Wem-jwp) 12-18, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:20 (15-0))
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Willie Von Ruden of Medford
2nd Place - Lincoln Arndt of Maple River
3rd Place - Koby Nagel of Blue Earth Area
4th Place - Micah Hamson of United South Central
5th Place - Agro Gushwa of New Richland-H-E-G
6th Place - Will Medina of LeSueur-Henderson
8th Place - Joe Pirkl of Westfield Razorbacks
8th Place - Logan Meyers of Kenyon-Wanamingo
1st Place Match
Willie Von Ruden (Medford) 30-4, So. over Lincoln Arndt (Maple River) 24-7, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Lincoln Arndt (Maple River) 24-7, Sr. over Koby Nagel (Blue Earth Area) 23-13, So. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Koby Nagel (Blue Earth Area) 23-13, So. over Micah Hamson (United South Central) 17-15, Fr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
Agro Gushwa (New Richland-H-E-G) 17-11, So. over Will Medina (LeSueur-Henderson) 13-34, Jr. (Fall 1:03)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Seth Brossard of Kenyon-Wanamingo
2nd Place - Braydon Johnson of Wem-jwp
3rd Place - Wyatt Simon of Maple River
4th Place - Jaxen Klinkner of Blue Earth Area
5th Place - Hunter Johnson of United South Central
6th Place - Payton Simon of Westfield Razorbacks
8th Place - George McCarthy of Medford
8th Place - Brendon Strand of New Richland-H-E-G
1st Place Match
Seth Brossard (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 35-2, Jr. over Braydon Johnson (Wem-jwp) 34-6, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Braydon Johnson (Wem-jwp) 34-6, Sr. over Wyatt Simon (Maple River) 34-11, So. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Simon (Maple River) 34-11, So. over Jaxen Klinkner (Blue Earth Area) 28-19, So. (MD 10-0)
5th Place Match
Hunter Johnson (United South Central) 26-10, Sr. over Payton Simon (Westfield Razorbacks) 13-16, Jr. (Fall 0:46)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zach Buseman of Blue Earth Area
2nd Place - Adam Rients of Wem-jwp
3rd Place - Nathan Moore of Maple River
4th Place - Nathan Bauer of Kenyon-Wanamingo
5th Place - Dalton Pauly of LeSueur-Henderson
6th Place - Seth Peterson of Westfield Razorbacks
8th Place - Bo Noble of Medford
8th Place - Thor Routh of New Richland-H-E-G
1st Place Match
Zach Buseman (Blue Earth Area) 39-5, Sr. over Adam Rients (Wem-jwp) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Adam Rients (Wem-jwp) 32-9, Sr. over Nathan Moore (Maple River) 36-7, Sr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Nathan Moore (Maple River) 36-7, Sr. over Nathan Bauer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 38-7, Jr. (Fall 5:15)
5th Place Match
Dalton Pauly (LeSueur-Henderson) 18-13, So. over Seth Peterson (Westfield Razorbacks) 21-13, Jr. (Fall 4:26)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Colton Krell of Westfield Razorbacks
2nd Place - Jeremiah Colon of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area
3rd Place - Cole Staloch of New Richland-H-E-G
4th Place - Rylee McGuire of Blue Earth Area
5th Place - Carter Quam of Kenyon-Wanamingo
6th Place - Bryan Garlow of Maple River
8th Place - Zach Wetmore of Medford
8th Place - Jaxson James of Wem-jwp
1st Place Match
Colton Krell (Westfield Razorbacks) 35-3, So. over Jeremiah Colon (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 33-3, Sr. (MD 9-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jeremiah Colon (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 33-3, Sr. over Cole Staloch (New Richland-H-E-G) 25-13, Sr. (Fall 3:29)
3rd Place Match
Cole Staloch (New Richland-H-E-G) 25-13, Sr. over Rylee McGuire (Blue Earth Area) 6-14, Sr. (Fall 2:58)
5th Place Match
Carter Quam (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 18-23, Fr. over Bryan Garlow (Maple River) 4-14, Jr. (Fall 3:36)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Avery Northquest of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area
2nd Place - Tyler Jacobson of New Richland-H-E-G
3rd Place - Cole Johnson of Kenyon-Wanamingo
4th Place - Aaron Drummer of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola
5th Place - Nathan Trio of Maple River
6th Place - Akeira Morrow of Blue Earth Area
8th Place - Greg Larson of Medford
8th Place - Isaac Fernandez of Westfield Razorbacks
1st Place Match
Avery Northquest (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 30-9, So. over Tyler Jacobson (New Richland-H-E-G) 23-9, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Tyler Jacobson (New Richland-H-E-G) 23-9, Jr. over Cole Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 20-17, Sr. (Fall 4:29)
3rd Place Match
Cole Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 20-17, Sr. over Aaron Drummer (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 32-12, Sr. (Fall 5:25)
5th Place Match
Nathan Trio (Maple River) 30-18, So. over Akeira Morrow (Blue Earth Area) 19-25, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Logan Quam of Kenyon-Wanamingo
2nd Place - Nate Meixner of Medford
3rd Place - Dominic Whitlow of Blue Earth Area
4th Place - Masyn Elvebak of United South Central
5th Place - Matt Thofson of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area
1st Place Match
Logan Quam (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 27-5, Sr. over Nate Meixner (Medford) 25-7, Sr. (Fall 5:10)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Nate Meixner (Medford) 25-7, Sr. over Dominic Whitlow (Blue Earth Area) 17-13, Jr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Dominic Whitlow (Blue Earth Area) 17-13, Jr. over Masyn Elvebak (United South Central) 18-16, So. (MD 9-0)
5th Place Match
Matt Thofson (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 8-24, So. over () , . (Bye)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Morgen Moreno of Westfield Razorbacks
2nd Place - David Loeffler of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola
3rd Place - Jaden Taylor of Wem-jwp
4th Place - Owen Hilke of Kenyon-Wanamingo
5th Place - Logan Ziegler of Maple River
6th Place - Jordan Huse of Blue Earth Area
8th Place - Chad Erickson of New Richland-H-E-G
8th Place - Jacob Billings of United South Central
1st Place Match
Morgen Moreno (Westfield Razorbacks) 31-5, Sr. over David Loeffler (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 33-10, Sr. (Fall 2:22)
2nd Place Wrestleback
David Loeffler (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 33-10, Sr. over Jaden Taylor (Wem-jwp) 28-11, So. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Jaden Taylor (Wem-jwp) 28-11, So. over Owen Hilke (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 16-19, Fr. (Fall 2:36)
5th Place Match
Logan Ziegler (Maple River) 24-19, Sr. over Jordan Huse (Blue Earth Area) 20-23, Sr. (Fall 1:25)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Will Storch of Wem-jwp
2nd Place - Dylan Nirk of Westfield Razorbacks
3rd Place - Kaya Lindell of Kenyon-Wanamingo
4th Place - Bill Karels of Maple River
5th Place - Aiden Begnaud of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area
6th Place - Brennon Hoffman of Medford
8th Place - Nick Lawrence of Blue Earth Area
8th Place - Makota Misgen of New Richland-H-E-G
1st Place Match
Will Storch (Wem-jwp) 38-1, Sr. over Dylan Nirk (Westfield Razorbacks) 30-7, So. (Fall 1:15)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Dylan Nirk (Westfield Razorbacks) 30-7, So. over Kaya Lindell (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 31-10, Jr. (RULE)
3rd Place Match
Kaya Lindell (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 31-10, Jr. over Bill Karels (Maple River) 28-12, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
Aiden Begnaud (Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area) 13-18, Sr. over Brennon Hoffman (Medford) 4-8, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Trevor Oppedal of Blue Earth Area
2nd Place - Mitchell Oswald of Westfield Razorbacks
3rd Place - Jesse Jackson of Kenyon-Wanamingo
4th Place - Connor Thorn of Maple River
5th Place - Quinten Arndt of New Richland-H-E-G
6th Place - Mitchell Borwege of Medford
8th Place - David Garza of United South Central
8th Place - Jake Wacker of LeSueur-Henderson
1st Place Match
Trevor Oppedal (Blue Earth Area) 30-5, Sr. over Mitchell Oswald (Westfield Razorbacks) 30-5, Sr. (Fall 1:35)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Mitchell Oswald (Westfield Razorbacks) 30-5, Sr. over Jesse Jackson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-12, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Jesse Jackson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-12, Jr. over Connor Thorn (Maple River) 25-16, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
Quinten Arndt (New Richland-H-E-G) 10-6, Jr. over Mitchell Borwege (Medford) 7-12, Sr. (Fall 2:23)
7th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.