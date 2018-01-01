ROCHESTER, Minn. - People of all ages in Rochester celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the MLK Breakfast.

Attendees say the inclusion of all ages made the day special.

"The younger folks don't necessarily know all the history, haven't lived through it. And so, this is another way to remember where we came from and what work still needs to be done," John Edmonds, a breakfast attendee, said.

He said the day is a way to bridge the gap among generations.

"Seeing a lot of young people here, a lot of kids, gives me great pleasure," Edmonds said.

Among the young at the celebration was nine year old, Isy Kohler.

She won a poetry contest and read her poem, "As Strong As Iron", aloud at the breakfast.

"We need more people to stand up for themselves, and stand up for others as well," Kohler said. "Just 'cause if you're a different color skin, it doesn't mean you're any different from anybody else and we should treat each other equally."

Other poem winners, members of the Diversity Council, and Mayor Brede also spoke at the breakfast. Local youth children also sang about freedom and equality.