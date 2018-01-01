MCPD Justice Coordinator already seeing mental health help need

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Justice Coordinator Jamie Schriver just moved in to the Mason City Police Department in order to help those who really need it and already she says she’s meeting with two people a day who may need mental health help.“I wouldn't have guessed how many interactions each day they're actually having and so I feel that was kind of an eye opener for myself as well,” Schriver said.Schriver's talking about the interactions between Mason City Police and those in the community. Mason City Police will send her a message saying they've been responding to multiple calls from this individual and believe they may need some mental health help. That’s when Jamie starts making calls.“It can be very hard some people are ok with hearing that others are not, others may not feel they need any kind of help or support,” Schriver said.Each day Schriver is either calling an individual or even going to their home, letting them know there's help out there like a treatment center or a doctor you can visit with. The goal is that the interactions a person has with police starts to go down and their mental health goes up.“Just helping them get two follow up appointments or getting those follow up appointments with their counselor or therapist set up. Again a lot of those individuals don't know I can help with that,” Schriver said.Schriver says they're tracking if one seems to be suffering from depression or substance abuse.