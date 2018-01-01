MC High School takes first in regional Academic Decathlon

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – The Mason City High School team took first place at the regional Academic Decathlon competition.

Scroll for more content...

The win qualifies the team for the State competition and the students will be seeded 6th out of 12 teams based on regional results from around the state.

Mason City students winning Individual awards in the Large School Division were:

Honors Division:

Milo Dugan - 1st Place Language and Literature, 1st Place Science, 2nd Place Art, 1st Place Social Science, 2nd Place Economics, 2nd Place Math, 2nd Place Speech, 1st Place Honors Division Overall Score

Abbigail Brosdahl - 2nd Place Music, 2nd Place Science, 3rd Place Art, 3rd Place Social Science, 3rd Place Math, 3rd Place Speech, 1st Place Interview

Nathan Elsbernd - 3rd Place Language and Literature, 1st Place Music, 3rd Place Science, 3rd Place Economics, 1st Place Speech, 2nd Place Interview, 2nd Place Honors Division Overall Score

Scholastic Division:

Sarah Dodd - 1st Place Language and Literature, 2nd Place Art, 1st Place Social Science, 2nd Place Speech, 1st Place Interview, 2nd Place Scholastic Division Overall Score

Henry Klatt - 1st Place Science, 2nd Place Art, 1st Place Economics, 1st Place Math, 1st Place Speech, 2nd Place Interview, 1st Place Scholastic Division Overall Score

Yahan Chang - 2nd Place Math

Sierra Soto - 2nd Place Interview

Varsity Division:

Elise Obermire - 2nd Place Language and Literature, 2nd Place Music, 2nd Place Social Science, 1st Place Economics, 1st Place Math, 2nd Place Speech, 2nd Place Interview, 1st Place Varsity Division Overall Score

Spencer Wiebke - 3rd Place Language and Literature, 1st Place Music, 3rd Place Science, 2nd Place Art, 3rd Place Social Science, 3rd Place Economics, 3rd Place Math

Hugo Aldana - 1st Place Music, 3rd Place Art, 3rd Place Speech, 3rd Place Interview

Justyce Hull - 3rd Place Economics

Jessica Orton - 3rd Place Music, 2nd Place Science, 2nd Place Art, 1st Place Economics, 1st Place Speech, 1st Place Interview, 2nd Place Varsity Division Overall Score

The State competition is March 2-3, 2018, at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa.