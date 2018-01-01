Lyle Public School staff processing semi crash

LYLE, MN -- It's a day of processing for those at Lyle Public Schools as teachers who are also parents are trying to process what all happened 24 hours ago.

“Getting home last night I was a mess the reality of it all, what happened, this is real,” Katie Bambrick said.

It all happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning when a semi failed to slow down off of Highway 218 according to Minnesota State Patrol, hitting a car, then veering into a ditch. Seconds later the semi slammed into the art classroom at the school.

Bambrick's classroom was across the hall from where the semi struck.

“Coming here today wasn't easy but just knowing we had each other and we're going to pull together as a community and be there for our students and each other is what matters right now,” Bambrick said.

Bambrick is one of several teachers meeting with counselors trying to figure out how to process what happened and how they can help themselves along with their students.

As for Jamie Goebel, he's looking back at his role at the time instructing students to get out of the school as fast as they could after smelling the motor oil spilling everywhere and smoke.

“Obviously there's genuine fear but with my military background sometimes your instincts take over and you just go from there,” Goebel said.

Even Goebel is struggling a bit on this day.

“Very exhausted I couldn't sleep, the images of what happened during that initial time that half hour kept playing in my mind,” Goebel said.

Students were evacuated seconds after the semi hit the classroom. We're told high school and middle school students helped get the elementary kids out as much as they could. Now, these teachers are wanting to thank them--and praise them for their bravery.

“You're amazing, you are amazing. You guys were phenomenal yesterday and we as staff couldn’t haven't done it without your bravery,” Bambrick said.

“Getting the students back in the building and walking through this building and seeing their smiles and talking with them and putting my hand on their shoulder letting them know things will be alright I look forward to seeing them. That’s what I need to see,” Goebel stressed.

Superintendent Bryan Boysen says he sprinted down the hallway after being told a semi hit the school. Boysen says he could see smoke and it looked like a bomb went off.

Looking back, Boysen says he's thankful the fire alarms sounded, prompting everyone to evacuate.

"Not just the quick thinking of my staff, but I think also the sirens and the alarms helped save people. It alerted us we needed to get out of the building as soon as possible and seek shelter, so it saved us,” Boyson said.

He got quite emotional describing how the high school and middle school students helped get kids out of the building, stressing that's a moment he'll never forget.