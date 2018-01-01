Lyle-Pacelli girls advance to program's first state championship game

Press Release from MNHSL:

Scroll for more content...

MINNEAPOLIS --- Top-seeded Lyle/Pacelli made its way into a Class A championship game berth with a 53-41 victory over No. 4 Minneota in the semifinals on Friday, March 16 at Target Center.

It will be the first state championship game berth for the Lyle/Pacelli co-op, which made its first state tournament appearance in 2015. In 1980, Austin Pacellli was the Class A runner-up to Albany.

Senior center Kristi Fett was a force inside in sending the Athletics (31-1) into the Class A title game with 17 points and 14 rebounds. She also had seven blocks. Sophomore forward Olivia Christianson had 13 points and junior guard Abigail Bollingberg added 10 points and three assists.

Lyle/Pacelli outscored the Vikings (26-5) by 11 points in the second half when hit extended a one-point advantage into 12 over the final 13 minutes of play.

Freshman guard Abby Hennen scored 15 points and had eight rebounds for Minneota and junior center Lydia Sussner had 11 points and seven rebounds.