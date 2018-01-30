wx_icon Mason City 29°

wx_icon Albert Lea 28°

wx_icon Austin 28°

wx_icon Charles City 30°

wx_icon Rochester 25°

Clear

Lung cancer survivor heads to Super Bowl 52

Linda Wortman is heading to the Super Bowl after winning the Lung Cancer Survivors Super Bowl Challenge.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 7:19 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 7:19 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A lung cancer survivor is on her way to Super Bowl 52 after winning a national fundraiser.

Scroll for more content...

Linda Wortman has won the Lung Cancer Survivors Super Bowl Challenge after raising the money. According to her fundraising page “Run like L,” she’s raised over $50,000.

The fundraiser is put on by former NFL player Chris Draft, who lost his wife to lung cancer.

Eighty percent of the money will go back to Mayo Clinic, where Wortman was treated. She said she’s happy to give back to the place that gave her her life back.

“The way in which we could give back was to help support the doctors who do lung cancer research, and pay it forward by raising money specifically for them,” Wortman said.

The fundraiser is still accepting money until Feb. 1. Wortman said this is a good way to raise funds and awareness about the disease.

"We need to let the world know that lung cancer is anybody's disease,” Wortman said, “and it's through awareness about our lungs and research dollars that we can save more lungs and lives.”

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events