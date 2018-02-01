FOREST CITY, Iowa - February is heart month and many health organizations and local students will be raising awareness on heart disease.

Scroll for more content...

Carissa Vetch is the student body president and member of the Knit Wits club at Waldorf University.

The club consists of faculty, staff and students who enjoy knitting and crocheting.

This year, they are participating in the American Heart Association's Little Hats, Big Hearts Project by providing red knitted hats to raise awareness and keep babies warm during the month of February.

“Because they also have heart conditions and a lot of people don't remember that so we’re taking this idea that's in everyone and we are trying to raise awareness that it is a thing, it's happening and these children also need our help so we want to promote their care and their safety by knitting these small hats for them,” says Vetch.

The crochet kits are located in the library at Waldorf and include an instruction packet, a ball of yarn and a crochet hook that can be rented for those who would like to participate.