Looking ahead: ‘Over the Edge’ for Hiawatha Homes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Thursdays on 1st and 3rd goers may see an unusual sight this week.

People will be rappelling 120 feet down the U.S. Bank building in downtown Rochester. It’s part of the Over the Edge event to raise money for Hiawatha Homes.

Participants have been working to raise $1,000 for Hiawatha Homes and those who did will get the chance to scale down the building.

The organization provides services to support people with disabilities in the community, including owning and operating 21 community homes in Olmsted County.

“Owning a home is expensive, maintaining a home is expensive. So some of the dollars will go to that. It could also be for anything to make the homes more accessible and ease of use for the people living in them,” Sarah Langenfeld, Events and Communications Specialist at Hiawatha Homes, said.

The organization also coordinates fun outings for people with disabilities.

With organizations like Hiawatha facing a 7% budget cut in state funding, these fundraisers are becoming more vital to their ability to help support people with disabilities in the community.

“It's affected us now, but it's also going to affect us down the road. We're doing our best to kind of negate the negative effects of it but also trying to stay positive and just doing what we can in the foundation with events like over the edge to put the focus on the people we support,” Langenfeld said.

It’s not too late to sign up and get the chance to rappel a building in downtown Rochester. The Over The Edge event will go from 11am-8pm.

To learn more and how to sign up, click here.