Locals react to potential ban on gun accessory

MASON CITY, Iowa- Hart Brothers Weaponry in Mason City is still in low stock on ‘bump stock’ devices, a gun accessory that makes semi-automatic rifles fire more rapidly, after lawmakers started calling for a ban in light of the Las Vegas shooting. Now President Trump is asking the Justice Department to put a ban on those devices.

Will Arnold, a gun owner in Mason City, says he doesn’t agree with the ban but says he doesn’t see a point in the devices.

“Essentially, it is just a waste of money and ammo,” he said. “I mean it just picks up your rate of fire so you are throwing 30 rounds out and I just don't see it.”

Those in the Trump Administration say several department have conducted a review of the devices.