Locals brave the cold to return or exchange gifts

MASON CITY, Iowa- Retail sales this holiday season added up to a record $598 billion which is up $33 billion from last year, but some of those gifts are going back where they came from.

According to the National Retail Federation, the day after Christmas is the busiest day for retail when it comes to people exchanging gifts.

One local business owners we spoke with sat it never fails the day after Christmas saying people want to exchange a shirt for a different color or find a better size despite the bitter cold temperatures.

“There’s always gift cards out there, certain time frames, people will absolutely be doing exchanges,” says Scott Moorman, the owner of Moorman Clothiers. “We like seeing all the families in here seeing what’s going on. Minus six or not, they’ll be here.”

According to Optoro, a tech company that helps retailers with returned merchandise, $90 billion worth of product will be returned or exchanged nationwide.