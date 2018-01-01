Local victim of invasion of privacy reacts to Clear Lake Schools case

Scroll for more content...

KIMT News 3 - Ruth Lapointe couldn't believe it when she heard the news that a camera was allegedly placed in the faculty bathroom at one of Clear Lake's school buildings.David Bemis is being charged with four counts of invasion of privacy for allegedly placing a camera inside the staff bathroom at Clear Creek Elementary. Four adults were found on the camera footage Clear Lake Police say, no students.She experienced a similar situation first hand while in college. Lapointe explains in 2012 while attending the University of Iowa a hole in apartment bathroom ceiling was being used as a peephole by her landlord. She says it went on for months without her knowing but once caught she says he admitted to what he did. Her message to those impacted in regards to the Clear Lake case is strong.“Again it’s ok to be scared and horrified and disgusted. You can find a positive meaning through all of this by sharing your story with others and connecting with others who have had this experience,” Lapointe said.The charges Bemis is facing are all serious misdemeanors.Lapointe helped get a law passed in 2016 making it easier to prosecute those known as peeping toms. The law she helped with made it so one can be charged if a person intentionally views, photographs, or films another person without consent or legitimate purpose.