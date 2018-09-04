Local veteran and service dog asked to leave Clear Lake business

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Jeff Dodge of Clear Lake takes his dog Kolott everywhere.

“He goes on airplanes, restaurants, he even came to my wife’s ultrasound,” Dodge said.

Dodge fought in the Gulf War and was injured in combat. Now he suffers from PTSD. His dog Kolott is a trained service dog that helps his owner cope.

“He is supposed to get my attention when I am arguing with someone,” he said.

But when he tried to get breakfast at Seven Star Family Restaurant, he didn’t get the service with a smile that the billboard promised.

“Right away an older gentleman came out and said you can’t come in here,” he said. “Dogs are not allowed. We have it posted on the internet and have signs.”

KIMT News 3’s Brian Tabick called the restaurant Tuesday and was told they do have a no dog policy but according to the Americans with Disabilities Act the ADA policies trump state and company policies. That means service animals can go anywhere this is open to the public.

The law does state that the owner can’t ask for the individual’s service dog registration, but they can ask what service the dog provides to the individual. It also states the business owner can ask the individual to leave if the dog is creating a threat or a health concern to others.

Dodge said that wasn’t the case Tuesday morning and getting a service dog registration card isn’t an easy task.

“I had to have a lot of in-depth conversations with my doctor about what duties the dog would have to perform,” Dodge said.

Dodge said he did try to go back to educate the owners about his service dog, but was still asked to leave. Now he just wants everyone to understand what having a service dog means.

“We don’t want to have the dog with us everywhere we go,” he said. “We need the dog because we have a problem.”

Dodge said Kolott has accompanied him at the restaurant several times before without incident. The owners of the restaurant said they did not wish to go on camera Tuesday.