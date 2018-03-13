Local students learn about S.T.E.M

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Students learn first-hand what it’s like to work in the engineering field. Students were given a project of building a wind turbine out of spoons, tape and rope. Many of the students were excited to learn about careers in S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and math) through the Discover-E program.

One student, Natalie Rojas said she now considers a career in the engineering field.

“It’s a lot more fun than I thought,” said Rojas.

The program is hosted by IBM employee volunteers who wants to make a difference in young children’s lives.

Melissa Fichtinger is engineer and volunteer. She told KIMT more kids need role models to look up to.

“They need to see that jobs in S.T.E.M. can be fun.”

The executive sponsor for the program said talking to students at an early age will help create a path to success.