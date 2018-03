Rachel Danielson (MC) and Madi Sickles (Crestwood) are no stranger to winning games.

They won a lot in high school and they are finding success at the next level. They are both on the varsity roster at Grand View and the Vikings are playing in the NAIA Division-One National Tournament this week in Montana.

Kelli Greenway (former NIACC coach) is a co-head coach with the Vikings.

Click on the video tab for an interview with the former local stars.