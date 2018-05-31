Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, May 30th

HS Girls State Tennis
Class 1A Singles
Gretchen Jones (CL) def. Maddie Hartley 2-0
Gretchen Jones (CL) def. Elizabeth Ihrke 2-0
HS Softball
Osage 14, N-K 11
North Union 2, St. Ansgar 1
Riceville 4, Colo-Nesco 1
Riceville 1, Colo-Nesco 7
Newman 10, B-K 0
Central Springs 11, Garrigan 0 Final/6
West Fork 13, Lake Mills 1 Finl/4
North Iowa 14, West Hancock 9
Rockford 6, Eagle Grove 4 Final/9
Forest City 12, GHV 0 Final/5
HS Baseball
Lake Mills 6, West Fork 3
K-M 8, Albert Lea 5
Newman 19, B-K 1 Final/4
St. Ansgar 8, North Union 0
Garrigan 12, Central Springs 0 Final/11
Clear Lake 11, IF-A 1 Final/6
Forest City 8, GHV 1
West Hancock 3, North Iowa Final/8
