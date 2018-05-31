Clear
Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, May 30th

Highlights: NU/STA (BB+SB), B-K/Newman (SB) and FC/GHV (BB).

Posted: May. 30, 2018 10:52 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Girls State Tennis

Class 1A Singles

Gretchen Jones (CL) def. Maddie Hartley 2-0
Gretchen Jones (CL) def. Elizabeth Ihrke 2-0

HS Softball
Osage 14, N-K 11

North Union 2, St. Ansgar 1

Riceville 4, Colo-Nesco 1

Riceville 1, Colo-Nesco 7

Newman 10, B-K 0

Central Springs 11, Garrigan 0 Final/6

West Fork 13, Lake Mills 1 Finl/4

North Iowa 14, West Hancock 9

Rockford 6, Eagle Grove 4 Final/9

Forest City 12, GHV 0 Final/5

HS Baseball

Lake Mills 6, West Fork 3

K-M 8, Albert Lea 5

Newman 19, B-K 1 Final/4

St. Ansgar 8, North Union 0

Garrigan 12, Central Springs 0 Final/11

Clear Lake 11, IF-A 1 Final/6

Forest City 8, GHV 1

West Hancock 3, North Iowa Final/8

