Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, May 23rd

Highlights: Garrigan/FC (BB+SB).

Posted: May. 23, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Softball

Central Springs 13, Eagle Grove 0 Final/3

Garrigan 4, Forest City 0

Riceville 18, CAL 0 Final/3

St. Ansgar 7, West Fork 0

Rockford 12, Lake Mills 1

Newman 10, North Iowa 0 Final/6

N-P 9, West Hancock 4

GHV 11, N-K 7

HS Baseball

Eagle Grove 14, Central Springs 2 Final/5

G-E/A-C 0, Lyle-Pacelli 10 Final/6

Blooming Prairie 4, JWP 2

Newman 11, North Iowa 0

North Butler 1, Osage 0

Lake Mills 4, Rockford 2

Forest City 5, Garrigan 4

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
