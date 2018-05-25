Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, May 23rd

Mason City Few Clouds 72° Hi: 89° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 72° More Weather Albert Lea Clear 66° Hi: 85° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 66° More Weather Austin Scattered Clouds 66° Hi: 87° Lo: 63° Feels Like: 66° More Weather Charles City Overcast 64° Hi: 89° Lo: 63° Feels Like: 64° More Weather Rochester Few Clouds 63° Hi: 87° Lo: 61° Feels Like: 63° More Weather

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.