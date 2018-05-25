Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, May 23rd

HS Softball
Central Springs 13, Eagle Grove 0 Final/3
Garrigan 4, Forest City 0
Riceville 18, CAL 0 Final/3
St. Ansgar 7, West Fork 0
Rockford 12, Lake Mills 1
Newman 10, North Iowa 0 Final/6
N-P 9, West Hancock 4
GHV 11, N-K 7
HS Baseball
Eagle Grove 14, Central Springs 2 Final/5
G-E/A-C 0, Lyle-Pacelli 10 Final/6
Blooming Prairie 4, JWP 2
Newman 11, North Iowa 0
North Butler 1, Osage 0
Lake Mills 4, Rockford 2
Forest City 5, Garrigan 4
