Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, March 7th

Playoff basketball highlights from across the area.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2018 10:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

JC WB

NIACC 105, Ellsworth 40

Iowa Central 79, Iowa Lakes 74

HS BB

John Marshall 67, Mayo 59
Hurt (JM): 37 points

K-M 75, Winona 72

Northfield 94, Albert Lea 38

L-P 73, W-K 61

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

1A State

Semifinal

Grand View Christian 59, St. Mary's, Remsen 53

North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 51

2A State

Semifinal

Cascade,Western Dubuque 65, Sheldon 43

Treynor 75, Aplington-Parkersburg 66

4A State

Quarterfinal

Cedar Falls 75, Sioux City, East 47

Valley, West Des Moines 52, North Scott, Eldridge 44

