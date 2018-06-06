Clear

Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, June 6th

Highlights: STE/CL (BB+SB), STA/Newman (SB) and FD/MC (BB).

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 11:07 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Softball

Riceville 13, GMG 1 Final/3

North Butler 9, West Hancock 1

St. Edmond 11, Clear Lake 4

Central Springs 13, GHV 3

Newman 10, St. Ansgar 0 Final/5

Charles City 9, New Hampton 0

HS Baseball

Fort Dodge 5, Mason City 3

Lake Mills 12, North Union 6

Clear Lake 6, St. Edmond 5

Newman 5, St. Ansgar 1

Garrigan 5, Rockford 0

Fort Dodge 13, Mason City 5

West Fork 12, Eagle Grove 5

