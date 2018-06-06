Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, June 6th

HS Softball
Riceville 13, GMG 1 Final/3
North Butler 9, West Hancock 1
St. Edmond 11, Clear Lake 4
Central Springs 13, GHV 3
Newman 10, St. Ansgar 0 Final/5
Charles City 9, New Hampton 0
HS Baseball
Fort Dodge 5, Mason City 3
Lake Mills 12, North Union 6
Clear Lake 6, St. Edmond 5
Newman 5, St. Ansgar 1
Garrigan 5, Rockford 0
Fort Dodge 13, Mason City 5
West Fork 12, Eagle Grove 5
