Clear

Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, June 13th

Highlights: Newman/LM (BB) and Osage/CS (SB).

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 10:51 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Softball

Scroll for more content...

Central Springs 14, Osage 2

Newman 12, Lake Mills 0 Final
Johnson: Perfect game

Clear Lake 17, C-G-D 1 Final/3

North Butler 12, North Iowa 0 Final/4

Rockford 17, GHV 6

N-K 2, West Hancock 1

HS Baseball

Newman 16, Lake Mills 0 Final/4

Saint Ansgar 4, Eagle Grove 3

West Fork 10, Garrigan 2

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
We're tracking more rain late tonight and into Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events