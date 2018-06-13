Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, June 13th

HS Softball
Central Springs 14, Osage 2
Newman 12, Lake Mills 0 Final
Johnson: Perfect game
Clear Lake 17, C-G-D 1 Final/3
North Butler 12, North Iowa 0 Final/4
Rockford 17, GHV 6
N-K 2, West Hancock 1
HS Baseball
Newman 16, Lake Mills 0 Final/4
Saint Ansgar 4, Eagle Grove 3
West Fork 10, Garrigan 2
