Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, June 13th

Mason City Few Clouds 67° Hi: 79° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 67° More Weather Albert Lea Broken Clouds 66° Hi: 76° Lo: 59° Feels Like: 66° More Weather Austin Clear 63° Hi: 77° Lo: 59° Feels Like: 63° More Weather Charles City Scattered Clouds 66° Hi: 77° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 66° More Weather Rochester Clear 63° Hi: 77° Lo: 58° Feels Like: 63° More Weather

We're tracking more rain late tonight and into Thursday.