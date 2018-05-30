Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, May 29th

HS Girls Soccer
Clear Lake 2, GHV 0
HS Softball
Newman 6, Forest City 2
Austin 10, Red Wing 7
Riceville 13, Dunkerton 7
Crestwood 14, Decorah 4 Final/5
Rockford 7, West Fork 2
HS Baseball
N-P 4, Eagle Grove 0
Newman 7, Forest City 0
Blooming Prairie 11, USC 10
Red Wing 4, Austin 4 - Game delayed in the 9th
Lake Mills 9, West Hancock 0 - Game delayed in the 5th
HS Boys Lacrosse
Century 11, Farmington 4
