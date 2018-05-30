Clear

Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, May 29th

Highlights: Austin/RW (BB), Northfield/Austin (SB), USC/BP (BB), FC/Newman (BB), GHV/CL (Soccer) and state golf results.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Girls Soccer

Clear Lake 2, GHV 0

HS Softball

Newman 6, Forest City 2

Austin 10, Red Wing 7

Riceville 13, Dunkerton 7

Crestwood 14, Decorah 4 Final/5

Rockford 7, West Fork 2

HS Baseball

N-P 4, Eagle Grove 0

Newman 7, Forest City 0

Blooming Prairie 11, USC 10

Red Wing 4, Austin 4 - Game delayed in the 9th

Lake Mills 9, West Hancock 0 - Game delayed in the 5th

HS Boys Lacrosse

Century 11, Farmington 4

