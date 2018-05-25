Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, May 22nd

HS Softball
Austin 6, Albert Lea 5
Blooming Prairie 8, Lyle-Pacelli 2
W-SR 2, Clear Lake 1
St. Ansgar 8, Oelwein 5
HS Baseball
Newman 11, Clear Lake 0 Final/5
Kratz: CG, 11 K's
NRHEG 4, BEA 9
Central Springs 9, IF-A 7
Mason City 5, Ames 0
Mason City 4, Ames 5
Osage 7, Janesville 1
HS Boys Lacrosse
Century 6, Hastings 15
