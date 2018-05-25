Clear

Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, May 22nd

Highlights include: Clear Lake/Newman (BB), Albert Lea/Austin (SB) and a cool night for former West Fork star Spencer Halloran.

Posted: May. 22, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Softball

Austin 6, Albert Lea 5

Blooming Prairie 8, Lyle-Pacelli 2

W-SR 2, Clear Lake 1

St. Ansgar 8, Oelwein 5

HS Baseball

Newman 11, Clear Lake 0 Final/5
Kratz: CG, 11 K's

NRHEG 4, BEA 9

Central Springs 9, IF-A 7

Mason City 5, Ames 0

Mason City 4, Ames 5

Osage 7, Janesville 1

HS Boys Lacrosse

Century 6, Hastings 15

