Clear

Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, June 12th

Highlights from MC/CL, Newman/AGWSR, and Newman/B-K SB.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 11:43 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore

HS Softball
Clear Lake def Mason City 7-6
Newman def B-K 13-0
AGWSR def Newman 5-1
Janesville def Hampton-Dumont 8-7
Osage def North Iowa, Buffalo Center 9-8
Rockford def CGD 13-6
N-K def North Iowa 15-10

Scroll for more content...

HS Baseball
Mason City def Dowling 5-2
Dowling def Mason City 8-5

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
The sun finally returns for all of Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events