Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, June 12th

HS Softball
Clear Lake def Mason City 7-6
Newman def B-K 13-0
AGWSR def Newman 5-1
Janesville def Hampton-Dumont 8-7
Osage def North Iowa, Buffalo Center 9-8
Rockford def CGD 13-6
N-K def North Iowa 15-10
HS Baseball
Mason City def Dowling 5-2
Dowling def Mason City 8-5
