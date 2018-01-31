wx_icon Mason City 31°

Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, January 30th

High school basketball highlights.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 11:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS GB

Lake Mills 81, North Iowa 46

St. Ansgar 58, N-K 23

Osage 78, Rockford 20

Clear Lake 41, IF-A 35

Mason City 85, DM North 26

Southland 74, W-K 67

Rochester 30, NICS 21

Forest City 51, Garrigan 48

Lake City 73, K-M 61

Century 71, Albert Lea 55

North Union 92, Eagle Grove 24

HS BB

DM North 74, Mason City 64

Charles City 62, Crestwood 52

St. Ansgar 50, N-K 25

Humboldt 57, H-D 28

Rochester 88, NICS 55

North Iowa 55, Lake Mills 49

Southland 68, W-K 57

Forest City 59, Garrigan 44

West Hancock 56, B-K 28

Spring Grove 61, L-P 57

West Fork 70, North Butler 49

Clear Lake 72, IF-A 53

Newman 66, Central Springs 48

NRHEG 52, L-H 47

