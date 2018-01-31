Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, January 30th

HS GB
Lake Mills 81, North Iowa 46
St. Ansgar 58, N-K 23
Osage 78, Rockford 20
Clear Lake 41, IF-A 35
Mason City 85, DM North 26
Southland 74, W-K 67
Rochester 30, NICS 21
Forest City 51, Garrigan 48
Lake City 73, K-M 61
Century 71, Albert Lea 55
North Union 92, Eagle Grove 24
HS BB
DM North 74, Mason City 64
Charles City 62, Crestwood 52
St. Ansgar 50, N-K 25
Humboldt 57, H-D 28
Rochester 88, NICS 55
North Iowa 55, Lake Mills 49
Southland 68, W-K 57
Forest City 59, Garrigan 44
West Hancock 56, B-K 28
Spring Grove 61, L-P 57
West Fork 70, North Butler 49
Clear Lake 72, IF-A 53
Newman 66, Central Springs 48
NRHEG 52, L-H 47