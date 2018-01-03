Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, January 2nd

HS GB
Forest City 45, Garrigan 38 Final/OT
North Iowa 26, Lake Mills 39
St. Ansgar 54, N-K 29
Anderson (STA): 21 points
Crestwood 57, New Hampton 24
New Prague 47, K-M 39
Red Wing 69, Albert Lea 26
Austin 77, Century 56
West Hancock 82, B-K 23
JWP 55, Alden-Conger 43
North Union 70, Eagle Grove 19
HS BB
Austin 72, Century 60
West Hancock 83, B-K 59
Weiland (WH): 17 points, 11 rebounds
Red Wing 78, Albert Lea 40
St. Ansgar 53, N-K 36
Crestwood 64, New Hampton 63 Final/2OT
John Marshall 82, Owatonna 65
Garrigan 58, Forest City 56
Charles City 65, W-SR 61 Final/OT
Lake Mills 72, North Iowa 70
HS Wrestling
Forest City 50, St. Ansgar 22
N-P 51, Forest City 30