Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, January 2nd

High school basketball highlights.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS GB

Forest City 45, Garrigan 38 Final/OT

North Iowa 26, Lake Mills 39

St. Ansgar 54, N-K 29
Anderson (STA): 21 points

Crestwood 57, New Hampton 24

New Prague 47, K-M 39

Red Wing 69, Albert Lea 26

Austin 77, Century 56

West Hancock 82, B-K 23

JWP 55, Alden-Conger 43

North Union 70, Eagle Grove 19

HS BB

Austin 72, Century 60

West Hancock 83, B-K 59
Weiland (WH): 17 points, 11 rebounds

Red Wing 78, Albert Lea 40

St. Ansgar 53, N-K 36

Crestwood 64, New Hampton 63 Final/2OT

John Marshall 82, Owatonna 65

Garrigan 58, Forest City 56

Charles City 65, W-SR 61 Final/OT

Lake Mills 72, North Iowa 70

HS Wrestling

Forest City 50, St. Ansgar 22

N-P 51, Forest City 30

