Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, January 23rd

Basketball and wrestling highlights.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 10:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS GB

Centennial 59, Mason City 40

Osage 60, North Butler 31

North Iowa 35, West Hancock 73

Newman 72, Rockford 52

Worthington 66, Austin 53

West Fork 38, Central Springs 37 2/OT

K-M 47, Hayfield 55

Algona 42, Clear Lake 47

Garrigan 64, GHV 56

Southland 60, L-A 52

HS BB

Osage 58, North Butler 31

Centennial 52, Mason City 39

Waukon 85, Crestwood 77

Newman 80, Rockford 55

GHV 81, Garrigan 54
Betz (GHV): 32 points, 16 rebounds

Kingsland 70, Fillmore Central 47

West Hancock 71, North Iowa 67

Clear Lake 61, Algona 53

HS Wrestling

Clear Lake 45, Mason City 32

K-M 53, Stewartville 13

BOYS BASKETBALL
Albia 48, Davis County, Bloomfield 26

Alburnett 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 41

Alta/Aurelia 60, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 56

Ankeny 67, Des Moines, East 51

Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Dike-New Hartford 58

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 68, Mount Vernon 64

Belle Plaine 63, Sigourney 48

Bettendorf 42, Davenport, West 40

Boone 65, Ballard 53

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 87, Glidden-Ralston 34

Calamus-Wheatland 69, Midland, Wyoming 33

Carroll 77, Perry 54

Central City 55, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 41

Decorah 56, Oelwein 54

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 79, Latimer CAL 12

Dubuque, Hempstead 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 61

Dubuque, Senior 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57

East Sac County 75, Manson Northwest Webster 72

Epworth, Western Dubuque 67, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, CAM, Anita 51

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 81, Bishop Garrigan 54

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 75, Sumner-Fredericksburg 57

IKM-Manning 69, Riverside, Oakland 38

Interstate 35,Truro 55, Pleasantville 47

Iowa City West 80, Iowa City High 47

Iowa Falls-Alden 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44

Keota 59, English Valleys, North English 29

Logan-Magnolia 62, Missouri Valley 35

Monticello 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 47

Muscatine 64, Clinton 43

Nevada 71, PCM, Monroe 54

North Linn, Troy Mills 99, Springville 35

Regina, Iowa City 51, West Liberty 26

Roland-Story, Story City 62, Greene County 60

Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 36

South Hamilton, Jewell 64, Gilbert 61

Stanton 76, Essex 28

Vinton-Shellsburg 41, Clear Creek-Amana 29

Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 72, Keokuk 39

Winterset 61, ADM, Adel 51

Woodward Academy 58, AC/GC 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Belmond-Klemme vs. North Union, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 50, Winterset 48

Ankeny 67, Des Moines, East 58

Ankeny Centennial 59, Mason City 40

Baxter 52, North Tama, Traer 26

Bishop Garrigan 64, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 56

Boone 49, Ballard 21

Camanche 54, Cascade,Western Dubuque 47

Carlisle 53, Bondurant Farrar 45

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 61, Wahlert, Dubuque 40

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 65, Waterloo, West 55

Cedar Rapids, Washington 91, Waterloo, East 61

Central Decatur, Leon 72, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 23

Central Lee, Donnellson 60, Holy Trinity 51

Clear Lake 47, Algona 42

Collins-Maxwell 46, Paton-Churdan 35

Coon Rapids-Bayard 54, Woodbine 41

Dallas Center-Grimes 51, Newton 41

Decorah 48, Oelwein 38

Des Moines Christian 40, Earlham 39

Dike-New Hartford 50, Aplington-Parkersburg 48

English Valleys, North English 49, Keota 21

Essex 42, Stanton 23

Gilbert 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 14

Grundy Center 38, West Marshall, State Center 26

Hampton-Dumont 52, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 49

Janesville 61, Riceville 10

Kee, Lansing 49, Seneca, Ill. 26

Keokuk 47, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 35

Knoxville 68, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65

Logan-Magnolia 74, Missouri Valley 37

Louisa-Muscatine 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 26

Lynnville-Sully 59, Colfax-Mingo 34

Manson Northwest Webster 64, East Sac County 60

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 77, Central City 44

Marion 68, Benton Community 21

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 71, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 37

Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Wayne, Corydon 43

Mediapolis 64, Wapello 51

Monticello 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 57

Mount Ayr 64, Bedford 39

Newell-Fonda 53, Emmetsburg 41

Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Rockford 52

North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Springville 47

North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, H-L-V, Victor 38

North Polk, Alleman 75, Saydel 33

Ogden 44, Woodward-Granger 36

Osage 60, North Butler, Greene 31

Ottumwa 36, Washington 32

PAC-LM 55, Southeast Valley 45

Pekin 47, Highland, Riverside 25

Pleasant Valley 82, Burlington 21

Pleasantville 48, Interstate 35,Truro 21

Red Oak 78, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50

Regina, Iowa City 67, West Liberty 37

Ridge View 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 53

Roland-Story, Story City 52, Greene County 27

Saint Ansgar 62, Nashua-Plainfield 35

Sigourney 72, Belle Plaine 44

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, Alta/Aurelia 55

South Hardin 41, East Marshall, LeGrand 35

South Winneshiek, Calmar 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 45

Sumner-Fredericksburg 80, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30

Tipton 59, Durant-Bennett 44

Treynor 65, Audubon 12

Underwood 56, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 42

Urbandale 78, Des Moines, Hoover 34

Waukee 73, Des Moines, Lincoln 30

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, New Hampton 44

Western Christian, Hull 73, Spencer 41

Winfield-Mount Union 52, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 39

Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation
Melcher-Dallas 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 22

Orient-Macksburg 32, Iowa Christian Academy 29

