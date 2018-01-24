Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, January 23rd

HS GB
Centennial 59, Mason City 40
Osage 60, North Butler 31
North Iowa 35, West Hancock 73
Newman 72, Rockford 52
Worthington 66, Austin 53
West Fork 38, Central Springs 37 2/OT
K-M 47, Hayfield 55
Algona 42, Clear Lake 47
Garrigan 64, GHV 56
Southland 60, L-A 52
HS BB
Osage 58, North Butler 31
Centennial 52, Mason City 39
Waukon 85, Crestwood 77
Newman 80, Rockford 55
GHV 81, Garrigan 54
Betz (GHV): 32 points, 16 rebounds
Kingsland 70, Fillmore Central 47
West Hancock 71, North Iowa 67
Clear Lake 61, Algona 53
HS Wrestling
Clear Lake 45, Mason City 32
K-M 53, Stewartville 13
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albia 48, Davis County, Bloomfield 26
Alburnett 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 41
Alta/Aurelia 60, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 56
Ankeny 67, Des Moines, East 51
Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Dike-New Hartford 58
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 68, Mount Vernon 64
Belle Plaine 63, Sigourney 48
Bettendorf 42, Davenport, West 40
Boone 65, Ballard 53
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 87, Glidden-Ralston 34
Calamus-Wheatland 69, Midland, Wyoming 33
Carroll 77, Perry 54
Central City 55, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 41
Decorah 56, Oelwein 54
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 79, Latimer CAL 12
Dubuque, Hempstead 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 61
Dubuque, Senior 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57
East Sac County 75, Manson Northwest Webster 72
Epworth, Western Dubuque 67, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, CAM, Anita 51
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 81, Bishop Garrigan 54
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 75, Sumner-Fredericksburg 57
IKM-Manning 69, Riverside, Oakland 38
Interstate 35,Truro 55, Pleasantville 47
Iowa City West 80, Iowa City High 47
Iowa Falls-Alden 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44
Keota 59, English Valleys, North English 29
Logan-Magnolia 62, Missouri Valley 35
Monticello 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 47
Muscatine 64, Clinton 43
Nevada 71, PCM, Monroe 54
North Linn, Troy Mills 99, Springville 35
Regina, Iowa City 51, West Liberty 26
Roland-Story, Story City 62, Greene County 60
Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 36
South Hamilton, Jewell 64, Gilbert 61
Stanton 76, Essex 28
Vinton-Shellsburg 41, Clear Creek-Amana 29
Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 72, Keokuk 39
Winterset 61, ADM, Adel 51
Woodward Academy 58, AC/GC 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Belmond-Klemme vs. North Union, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 50, Winterset 48
Ankeny 67, Des Moines, East 58
Ankeny Centennial 59, Mason City 40
Baxter 52, North Tama, Traer 26
Bishop Garrigan 64, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 56
Boone 49, Ballard 21
Camanche 54, Cascade,Western Dubuque 47
Carlisle 53, Bondurant Farrar 45
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 61, Wahlert, Dubuque 40
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 65, Waterloo, West 55
Cedar Rapids, Washington 91, Waterloo, East 61
Central Decatur, Leon 72, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 23
Central Lee, Donnellson 60, Holy Trinity 51
Clear Lake 47, Algona 42
Collins-Maxwell 46, Paton-Churdan 35
Coon Rapids-Bayard 54, Woodbine 41
Dallas Center-Grimes 51, Newton 41
Decorah 48, Oelwein 38
Des Moines Christian 40, Earlham 39
Dike-New Hartford 50, Aplington-Parkersburg 48
English Valleys, North English 49, Keota 21
Essex 42, Stanton 23
Gilbert 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 14
Grundy Center 38, West Marshall, State Center 26
Hampton-Dumont 52, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 49
Janesville 61, Riceville 10
Kee, Lansing 49, Seneca, Ill. 26
Keokuk 47, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 35
Knoxville 68, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65
Logan-Magnolia 74, Missouri Valley 37
Louisa-Muscatine 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 26
Lynnville-Sully 59, Colfax-Mingo 34
Manson Northwest Webster 64, East Sac County 60
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 77, Central City 44
Marion 68, Benton Community 21
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 71, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 37
Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Wayne, Corydon 43
Mediapolis 64, Wapello 51
Monticello 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 57
Mount Ayr 64, Bedford 39
Newell-Fonda 53, Emmetsburg 41
Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Rockford 52
North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Springville 47
North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, H-L-V, Victor 38
North Polk, Alleman 75, Saydel 33
Ogden 44, Woodward-Granger 36
Osage 60, North Butler, Greene 31
Ottumwa 36, Washington 32
PAC-LM 55, Southeast Valley 45
Pekin 47, Highland, Riverside 25
Pleasant Valley 82, Burlington 21
Pleasantville 48, Interstate 35,Truro 21
Red Oak 78, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50
Regina, Iowa City 67, West Liberty 37
Ridge View 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 53
Roland-Story, Story City 52, Greene County 27
Saint Ansgar 62, Nashua-Plainfield 35
Sigourney 72, Belle Plaine 44
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, Alta/Aurelia 55
South Hardin 41, East Marshall, LeGrand 35
South Winneshiek, Calmar 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 45
Sumner-Fredericksburg 80, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30
Tipton 59, Durant-Bennett 44
Treynor 65, Audubon 12
Underwood 56, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 42
Urbandale 78, Des Moines, Hoover 34
Waukee 73, Des Moines, Lincoln 30
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, New Hampton 44
Western Christian, Hull 73, Spencer 41
Winfield-Mount Union 52, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 39
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation
Melcher-Dallas 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 22
Orient-Macksburg 32, Iowa Christian Academy 29