Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, February 6th

Basketball and wrestling highlights.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2018 10:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS GB

Osage 64, North Union 53

North Iowa 54, N-P 33
Adams (NI): 22 points

Clear Lake 61, Webster City 19
Faber (CL): 20 points

Forest City 45, Central Springs 42

Newman 66, GHV 52
Olson (Newman): 1,000 career points

Garrigan 59, St. Ansgar 48

South Metro 53, NICS 16

West Hancock 49, West Fork 39

Rockford 47, Eagle Grove 41

HS BB

Don Bosco 59, Riceville 31

West Fork 84, Eagle Grove 56

GHV 74, Rockford 44

C-G-D 66, H-D 53

B-K 37, N-K 29

Forest City 63, Newman 43

North Iowa 50, North Butler 23

South Metro 58, NICS 33

West Hancock 66, N-P 65

W-SR 62, Charles City 57

HS Wrestling

NH/TV 54, Charles City 27

Clear Lake 41, IF-A 22

Crestwood 41, Wahlert 22

Lake Mills 51, South Winn. 18

West Delaware 42, Crestwood 24

NH/TV 57, Clear Lake 17

Lake Mills 49. NB/C 13

