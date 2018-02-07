Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, February 6th

HS GB
Osage 64, North Union 53
North Iowa 54, N-P 33
Adams (NI): 22 points
Clear Lake 61, Webster City 19
Faber (CL): 20 points
Forest City 45, Central Springs 42
Newman 66, GHV 52
Olson (Newman): 1,000 career points
Garrigan 59, St. Ansgar 48
South Metro 53, NICS 16
West Hancock 49, West Fork 39
Rockford 47, Eagle Grove 41
HS BB
Don Bosco 59, Riceville 31
West Fork 84, Eagle Grove 56
GHV 74, Rockford 44
C-G-D 66, H-D 53
B-K 37, N-K 29
Forest City 63, Newman 43
North Iowa 50, North Butler 23
South Metro 58, NICS 33
West Hancock 66, N-P 65
W-SR 62, Charles City 57
HS Wrestling
NH/TV 54, Charles City 27
Clear Lake 41, IF-A 22
Crestwood 41, Wahlert 22
Lake Mills 51, South Winn. 18
West Delaware 42, Crestwood 24
NH/TV 57, Clear Lake 17
Lake Mills 49. NB/C 13