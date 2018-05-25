Clear
Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, May 24th

Baseball and softball highlights from across the area.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 10:51 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Softball

Northfield 8, Austin 5

Central Springs 4, Mason City 2

Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 3

Austin 11, K-M 5

Rockford 14, CAL 0 Final/3
Carroll: GS
Schuster: 8 K's

St. Ansgar 3, Clear Lake 9

North Butler 11, Osage 6

HS Baseball

Mason City 4, Decorah 3

GHV 5, N-K 3

Maple River 6, NRHEG 3

HS Boys Lacrosse

Century 8, Mayo 6

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
