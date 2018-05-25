Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, May 24th

HS Softball
Northfield 8, Austin 5
Central Springs 4, Mason City 2
Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 3
Austin 11, K-M 5
Rockford 14, CAL 0 Final/3
Carroll: GS
Schuster: 8 K's
St. Ansgar 3, Clear Lake 9
North Butler 11, Osage 6
HS Baseball
Mason City 4, Decorah 3
GHV 5, N-K 3
Maple River 6, NRHEG 3
HS Boys Lacrosse
Century 8, Mayo 6
