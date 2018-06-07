Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, June 7th

HS Baseball
Mason City 5, Charles City 1
West Fork 9, Clarksville 4
West Fork 5, Clarksville 3
Mason City 15, Waterloo EaSt 0 Final/4
Clear Lake 9, GHV 3
HS Softball
New York Mills 6, Hayfield 5
Clear Lake 13, GHV 0
Carlton 2, Hayfield 1
Central Springs 10, N-K 0
