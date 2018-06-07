Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Armed robbery investigation in Worth County Full Story

Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, June 7th

Highlights: N-K at CS (baseball).

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Baseball

Scroll for more content...

Mason City 5, Charles City 1

West Fork 9, Clarksville 4

West Fork 5, Clarksville 3

Mason City 15, Waterloo EaSt 0 Final/4

Clear Lake 9, GHV 3

HS Softball

New York Mills 6, Hayfield 5

Clear Lake 13, GHV 0

Carlton 2, Hayfield 1

Central Springs 10, N-K 0

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
We're tracking more showers and thunderstorms for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events