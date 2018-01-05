wx_icon Mason City

Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, January 4th

Wrestling and basketball highlights from across the area.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 10:58 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS GB

Mason City 74, Fort Dodge 50
Megan Meyer (MC): school-record 40 points

LCWM 48, Alden-Conger 42

Clarksville 60, Riceville 24

Mabel-Canton 42, G-E 28

NRHEG 53, WEM 52

HS BB

NICS 60, Floyd Lighthouse 44

Fort Dodge 63, Mason City 43

Mankato East 75, John Marshall 63

Clarksville 63, Riceville 47

HS Wrestling

Newman 36, Rockford 30

Newman 51, N-K 18

Rockford 39, N-K 30

NB-C 60, St. Ansgar 6

Central Springs 46, NB-C 30

Lake Mills 76, GHV 3

Lake Mills 81, WBM 0

Lake Mills 78, North Union 6

HS Girls Hockey

Albert Lea 4, Worthington 1

