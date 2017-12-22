Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, December 21st

HS Wrestling
Central Springs 43, Charles City 31
GHV 45, Rockford 23
NB/C 72, Tripoli 10
S-F 46, NB/C 30
NB/C 51, D-NH 27
HS GB
Randolph 63, G-E 19
West Hancock 56, Rockford 18
Hayfield 82, Triton 54
GHV 44, Humboldt 39
Crestwood 70, Prairie Du Chien 43
Austin 69, Winona 43
Stewartville 65, K-M 43
Grand Meadow 52, Sch. Academy 28
HS BB
GHV 68, Humboldt 56
Joynt (GHV): 30 points
B-K 57, CAL 20
West Hancock 68, Rockford 63
St. Ansgar 35, H-D 31
Lyle-Pacelli 68, Fillmore Central 60
Caledonia 94, Southland 64