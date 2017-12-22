wx_icon Mason City 19°

Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, December 21st

Highlights: CS/CC (wrestling), a look at the changes for AL wrestling, and WH/Rockford (BB).

Posted: Dec. 21, 2017 10:52 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 10:52 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Wrestling

Central Springs 43, Charles City 31

GHV 45, Rockford 23

NB/C 72, Tripoli 10

S-F 46, NB/C 30

NB/C 51, D-NH 27

HS GB

Randolph 63, G-E 19

West Hancock 56, Rockford 18

Hayfield 82, Triton 54

GHV 44, Humboldt 39

Crestwood 70, Prairie Du Chien 43

Austin 69, Winona 43

Stewartville 65, K-M 43

Grand Meadow 52, Sch. Academy 28

HS BB

GHV 68, Humboldt 56
Joynt (GHV): 30 points

B-K 57, CAL 20

West Hancock 68, Rockford 63

St. Ansgar 35, H-D 31

Lyle-Pacelli 68, Fillmore Central 60

Caledonia 94, Southland 64

