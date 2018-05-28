Clear
Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, May 26th

Highlights from Austin/Albert Lea section baseball and Newman/Cedar Falls baseball.

Posted: May. 28, 2018 2:48 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore
HS Baseball
Austin 2, Albert Lea 1
Newman 13, Cedar Falls 8
Rushford-Peterson 5, Schaeffer Academy 3
Lyle-Pacelli 17, United South Centeral 11
Caledonia 7, PEM 5
LaCrescent 5, Lake City 2
Lourdes 7, Byron 1
Triton 4, Pine Island 3
Winona 3, K-M 1
Northfield 2, Red Wing 0
Owatonna 5, John Marshall 2
Century 9, Mayo 0

