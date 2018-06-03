Clear

Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, June 2nd

Highlights from STA/NB Softball and updates from MN Section Baseball

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 11:08 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore

HS Baseball
Austin 3, Northfield 2
Austin 6, Winona 2
Lourdes 17, Triton 3
Lyle-Pacelli 8, W-K 3

HS Softball
Mason City 4, Eagle Grove 1
Humboldt 4, Mason City 3
North Butler 6, St. Ansgar 5

